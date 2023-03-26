Zucchini with peas, pecorino and wet polenta recipe

You won’t believe how lazy this is. I make no apology though. Bit of raw-ish zucchini on some polenta? Absolute winner. Garlic for depth, pecorino for tang.

Polenta because it’s starting to get cold, but also zucchini and mint because we can’t quite let go of summer just yet.

Gosh, it's delicious. Make the most of the last of the zucchinis, before they start to go out of season. And use a potato peeler to peel them into lovely long ribbons.

ZUCCHINI WITH PEAS, GARLIC, MINT, PECORINO AND WET POLENTA

PREP TIME: 10 MINS

COOK TIME: 15 MINS

SERVES: 4-5

INGREDIENTS:

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Olive oil

3 cups of good stock

½ cup instant polenta

1 cup baby peas

3 zucchini, peeled into ribbons

Small handful of mint, chopped

Zest from half a lemon, plus a little juice

Sea salt and black pepper

1 tbsp of pine nuts, toasted

Lots of pecorino or parmesan

METHOD: