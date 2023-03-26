Zucchini with peas, pecorino and wet polenta recipe
You won’t believe how lazy this is. I make no apology though. Bit of raw-ish zucchini on some polenta? Absolute winner. Garlic for depth, pecorino for tang.
Polenta because it’s starting to get cold, but also zucchini and mint because we can’t quite let go of summer just yet.
Gosh, it's delicious. Make the most of the last of the zucchinis, before they start to go out of season. And use a potato peeler to peel them into lovely long ribbons.
ZUCCHINI WITH PEAS, GARLIC, MINT, PECORINO AND WET POLENTA
PREP TIME: 10 MINS
COOK TIME: 15 MINS
SERVES: 4-5
INGREDIENTS:
4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
Olive oil
3 cups of good stock
½ cup instant polenta
1 cup baby peas
3 zucchini, peeled into ribbons
Small handful of mint, chopped
Zest from half a lemon, plus a little juice
Sea salt and black pepper
1 tbsp of pine nuts, toasted
Lots of pecorino or parmesan
METHOD:
-
In a large frying pan, over a moderate heat, gently saute the garlic in olive oil until soft and fragrant.
-
In the meantime, heat up your stock in a saucepan. Once it gets to a merry bubble, whisk in your polenta. Bring the heat down and continue stirring until thick, smooth and no longer grainy. Taste and season, then set aside and keep warm.
-
Return your attention to the garlic. Bring up the heat a bit and add the peas and zucchini. Quickly warm through for a minute or two, moving everything around the pan, but only to warm. You still want the zucchini to be crisp.
-
Remove from the heat and add the mint, lemon zest and a good seasoning of salt and pepper.
-
Spread the warm polenta out on a serving dish, and top with the zucchini mixture. Scatter over the pine nuts, shave or grate over some pecorino and dress with a little olive oil, and a bit of lemon juice to taste. Serve immediately.
