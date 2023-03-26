Sam Mannering's weekend recipes: Two easy ways with zucchini

05:00, Mar 26 2023
David White stuff.co.nz
Chef Sam Mannering's top kitchen tips.

The warm weather is fading, but that won’t stop Sunday’s resident chef Sam Mannering from loading up his plate with a bit of green goodness - zucchini. Make the most of the last of them before they start to go out of season.

Zucchini with peas, pecorino and wet polenta

Sam Mannering’s zucchini with peas, mint and pecorino polenta.
You won’t believe how lazy this is. Bit of raw-ish zucchini on some polenta? Absolute winner. Garlic for depth, pecorino for tang. Polenta because it’s starting to get cold, but also zucchini and mint because we can’t quite let go of summer just yet.

Cheesy zucchini tart

Sam Mannering’s classic zucchini tart.
Always remember, when tart making, to make use of all those little random nuggets of cheese in the fridge - bit-ettes of parmesan, that last corner of feta lurking in a packet, an oxidised hunk of cheddar or edam - don’t waste them.

