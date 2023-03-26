Crushed croissants with chantilly cream and figs recipe

The perfect way to make the most of in-season figs!

Croissants don’t need much dressing up at all, but I was feeling gluttonous when I came up with the concept for this recipe, and it works.

You could make this any time of year, swapping out the figs for citrus, apples or pears, bananas or berries.

Crushed croissants with chantilly cream and figs

Prep time: 15 minutes

Ready in: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For the croissants

4 fresh croissants

1 tbsp butter

3 tbsp liquid honey

For the chantilly cream

2 cups heavy cream, chilled

2 tbsp caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

For topping:

¼ cup slivered almonds, lightly toasted

A pinch of flaky sea salt

Zest of half an orange

6 fresh figs, cut into quarters

Directions:

Using a rolling pin flatten the croissants until they are about 1cm thick

In a large non-stick heavy bottom pan, melt the butter.

Place the flattened croissants in the pan and allow to crisp up for 1 minute on each side.

Once both sides are crispy and golden, drizzle with the honey.

Take the croissants out of the pan and place on a cooling rack and allow to cool for 10 minutes.

Next, make the chantilly cream. In the bowl of an electric mixer with a whisk attachment or using a hand held beater, whip the cream with the sugar and vanilla until soft peaks form.

To serve, place the croissants on plates and top with a generous dollop of the cream.

Scatter over some toasted almonds and freshly grated zest and fig segments.

Serve immediately.