Cloudy Kitchen's chocolate loaf cake recipe

This easy chocolate loaf from Cloudy Kitchen ticks all the boxes.

This is a back pocket recipe - one I keep on hand if I know I need a super easy, super delicious chocolate loaf cake, that also happens to be dairy free.

When I make things for people with dietary restrictions I work hard to make sure they aren’t just ‘good for dairy free’. I want them to just be good as is, and also happen to be dairy free.

This cake ticks all my boxes. I like to ice it, but a sprinkle of icing sugar does the job too.

Chocolate loaf cake

Prep time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 1 hour

Makes: 8 servings

INGREDIENTS

Chocolate loaf cake

190g plain flour

150g brown sugar

80g white sugar

2g (½ tsp) salt

1¼ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

2 large eggs, at room temperature

145g plant-based milk (I used oat milk)

80g neutral oil such as rice bran oil

130g boiling water

50g Dutch process cocoa

1 tsp finely ground instant coffee (if you only have granules, dissolve in the boiling water)

Icing

190g icing sugar, sifted

15g Dutch process cocoa

½ tsp finely ground instant coffee

Pinch of salt

30g boiling water (you could also omit the coffee powder and use 30g hot, strong coffee)

CHOCOLATE LOAF CAKE

Preheat the oven to 160C bake. Grease and line a 21.5cm x11.5cm loaf pan with baking spray and a piece of baking paper that extends over the edges to form a sling. (A larger loaf pan size will be fine, the loaf may just be a little flat) In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, brown sugar, white sugar, salt, baking powder and baking soda. In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, the plant-based milk, and oil. Add to the dry ingredients and whisk well to combine. In a medium bowl (I use the same one I used for the wet ingredients), whisk together the boiling water, cocoa powder and coffee to form a smooth paste. Add to the batter and whisk to combine. Transfer the batter to the prepared loaf pan. Bake for 55-60 minutes, until the centre springs back when lightly pressed and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack and cool completely.

CHOCOLATE ICING