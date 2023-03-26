Cloudy Kitchen's chocolate loaf cake recipe
This is a back pocket recipe - one I keep on hand if I know I need a super easy, super delicious chocolate loaf cake, that also happens to be dairy free.
When I make things for people with dietary restrictions I work hard to make sure they aren’t just ‘good for dairy free’. I want them to just be good as is, and also happen to be dairy free.
This cake ticks all my boxes. I like to ice it, but a sprinkle of icing sugar does the job too.
READ MORE:
* Recipe: Mini egg chocolate chip cookies
* Recipe: Cloudy Kitchen's Carrot Loaf Cake
* Recipe: Cloudy Kitchen's cheese and pesto scones
Chocolate loaf cake
Prep time: 15 minutes
Bake time: 1 hour
Makes: 8 servings
INGREDIENTS
Chocolate loaf cake
190g plain flour
150g brown sugar
80g white sugar
2g (½ tsp) salt
1¼ tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
2 large eggs, at room temperature
145g plant-based milk (I used oat milk)
80g neutral oil such as rice bran oil
130g boiling water
50g Dutch process cocoa
1 tsp finely ground instant coffee (if you only have granules, dissolve in the boiling water)
Icing
190g icing sugar, sifted
15g Dutch process cocoa
½ tsp finely ground instant coffee
Pinch of salt
30g boiling water (you could also omit the coffee powder and use 30g hot, strong coffee)
CHOCOLATE LOAF CAKE
-
Preheat the oven to 160C bake. Grease and line a 21.5cm x11.5cm loaf pan with baking spray and a piece of baking paper that extends over the edges to form a sling. (A larger loaf pan size will be fine, the loaf may just be a little flat)
-
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, brown sugar, white sugar, salt, baking powder and baking soda.
-
In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, the plant-based milk, and oil. Add to the dry ingredients and whisk well to combine.
-
In a medium bowl (I use the same one I used for the wet ingredients), whisk together the boiling water, cocoa powder and coffee to form a smooth paste. Add to the batter and whisk to combine.
-
Transfer the batter to the prepared loaf pan. Bake for 55-60 minutes, until the centre springs back when lightly pressed and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.
-
Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack and cool completely.
CHOCOLATE ICING
-
Whisk together the icing sugar, cocoa powder, coffee and salt in a small bowl. Add the boiling water and mix until a spreadable consistency forms.
-
Transfer the frosting to the top of the cake and smooth with an offset spatula. Finish with sprinkles if desired.
-
Store leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature.
Sunday Magazine