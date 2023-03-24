Recipe: Egg fried rice

You can add chicken, pork or bacon and extra vegetables to change the flavour up of this egg fried rice.

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 30 mins

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 cup rice

1 tablespoon oil

4 eggs

Salt/pepper

½ onion

1 garlic clove

1 carrot

1 cup corn kernels

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Method

1. Cook the rice according to packet directions and allow to cool.

2. Whisk the eggs together in a bowl, peel and dice the carrot and onion, crush the garlic clove.

3. Add a drizzle of oil to a large frying pan, add the whisked eggs to the frying pan. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Remove the cooked egg and set aside.

4. Add another drizzle of oil to the frying pan, brown the onion and garlic for 2-3 minutes.

5. Add the carrot and corn to the frying pan, cook for 3-4 minutes.

6. Add the rice to the frying pan, stir constantly and cook for 4-5 minutes.

7. Add the soy sauce to the frying pan and stir to coat the rice and vegetables, cook for 2-3 minutes.

8. Add the egg back to the frying pan and stir to mix.

9. Serve with extra soy sauce or sweet chilli sauce.

Notes: You can add chicken, pork or bacon and extra vegetables to change the flavour up.