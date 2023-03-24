Recipe: Egg fried rice
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 30 mins
Serves: 2
Ingredients
1 cup rice
1 tablespoon oil
4 eggs
Salt/pepper
½ onion
1 garlic clove
1 carrot
1 cup corn kernels
2 tablespoons soy sauce
Method
1. Cook the rice according to packet directions and allow to cool.
2. Whisk the eggs together in a bowl, peel and dice the carrot and onion, crush the garlic clove.
3. Add a drizzle of oil to a large frying pan, add the whisked eggs to the frying pan. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Remove the cooked egg and set aside.
4. Add another drizzle of oil to the frying pan, brown the onion and garlic for 2-3 minutes.
5. Add the carrot and corn to the frying pan, cook for 3-4 minutes.
6. Add the rice to the frying pan, stir constantly and cook for 4-5 minutes.
7. Add the soy sauce to the frying pan and stir to coat the rice and vegetables, cook for 2-3 minutes.
8. Add the egg back to the frying pan and stir to mix.
9. Serve with extra soy sauce or sweet chilli sauce.
Notes: You can add chicken, pork or bacon and extra vegetables to change the flavour up.