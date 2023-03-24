Recipe: Mexican mince bowl

This Mexican mince bowl takes just 20 minutes to cook.

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 cup rice

½ onion

1 garlic clove

250g beef mince

1 tin of tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon Mexican seasoning

1 cup whole corn kernels

1 carrot

1 tomato

¼ cucumber

Method

1. Cook the rice according to packet directions.

2. Peel and dice the onion, crush the garlic clove.

3. Add the mince, onion and garlic to a frying pan and brown for 4-5 minutes.

4. Add the tinned tomatoes, tomato paste and Mexican seasoning to the frying pan, simmer for 10 minutes. Taste and add extra seasoning if required.

5. Cook the corn kernels in a saucepan of boiling water for 5 minutes. Drain the water once cooked.

6. Assemble the bowl with the rice, mince, corn, grated carrot, diced cucumber and tomato.

Notes: Can serve with grated cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado as optional extras.