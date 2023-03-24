Recipe: Mexican mince bowl
Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Serves: 2
Ingredients
1 cup rice
½ onion
1 garlic clove
250g beef mince
1 tin of tomatoes
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 teaspoon Mexican seasoning
1 cup whole corn kernels
1 carrot
1 tomato
¼ cucumber
Method
1. Cook the rice according to packet directions.
2. Peel and dice the onion, crush the garlic clove.
3. Add the mince, onion and garlic to a frying pan and brown for 4-5 minutes.
4. Add the tinned tomatoes, tomato paste and Mexican seasoning to the frying pan, simmer for 10 minutes. Taste and add extra seasoning if required.
5. Cook the corn kernels in a saucepan of boiling water for 5 minutes. Drain the water once cooked.
6. Assemble the bowl with the rice, mince, corn, grated carrot, diced cucumber and tomato.
Notes: Can serve with grated cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado as optional extras.