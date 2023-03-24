Recipe: Roast vegetable wraps

These roast vegetable wraps can also be served with bacon or chicken.

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 35 mins

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 carrot

2 potatoes

1 red onion

1 garlic clove

1 tin of chickpeas

1 tablespoon oil

Salt/pepper

½ teaspoon curry powder

4 tortillas

1 cup vital immunity slaw

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. Peel and dice the carrot and potatoes, add to a large bowl.

3. Slice the red onion, add to the bowl.

4. Crush the garlic clove, add to the bowl.

5. Drain and rinse the chickpeas, add to the bowl.

6. Drizzle the oil over the vegetables, toss to coat.

7. Season the vegetables with salt and pepper, add the curry powder and toss to coat.

8. Place the vegetables on a non-stick oven tray and roast in the oven for 35-40 minutes, turn occasionally.

9. Warm the wraps in the microwave.

10. Assemble the wraps with the vital immunity slaw and roast vegetables, serve with a drizzle of your favourite dressing.

Notes: Can be served with bacon or chicken, baby spinach leaves are a good alternative to the vital immunity salad.