Recipe: Satay chicken noodle salad

This satay chicken noodle salad can also be served warm.

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Serves: 2

Ingredients

250g chicken breast

Salt/pepper

½ tablespoon oil

50g vermicelli noodles

2 tablespoon peanut butter

1tablespoon sweet chilli sauce

½ tablespoon soy sauce

100ml coconut cream

1 tablespoon chopped peanuts

1 cup vital immunity slaw mix

Method

1. Slice the chicken breast, season with salt and pepper. Add the oil to a frying pan and brown the chicken for 4-5 minutes. Turn the heat down and continue to cook until the chicken is fully cooked in the middle. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.

2. Cook the vermicelli noodles according to packet directions. Drain the water once cooked and allow to cool.

3. Add the peanut butter, sweet chilli sauce, soy sauce and coconut cream to a small saucepan. Bring to the boil, stir often, and allow to simmer for 4-5 minutes; until the sauce thickens slightly. Allow to cool.

4. Combine the vital immunity slaw mix with the vermicelli noodles. Top with the cooked chicken, drizzle over the satay sauce and sprinkle over the chopped peanuts.

Notes: To serve warm, serve the chicken on top of the noodles with the satay sauce and the vital immunity slaw mix on the side.