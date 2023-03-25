Weekend baking: Nicola Galloway's recipes are peaches and cream heaven
The kitchen bench has been piling up with late-season peaches recently. Black (sanguine) peaches from our own tree, and golden queen gifted from a neighbours tree. And just when I thought there may be a reprise in autumn fruit to be processed.
The recipes I share below would work with any peaches, or stonefruit for that matter. The sponge dessert would also work well with canned peaches (or plums) using the juices from the can for dipping the sponge fingers.
Crumble-topped roasted peaches
Get the recipe here
A comforting, juicy dessert that is super simple to make. You will have an easier time if using peaches that are freestone - where the flesh easily comes away from the stone with a gentle twist.
Peaches & cream layered sponge dessert
Get the recipe here
Looking to Italian cuisine with this tiramisu-inspired dessert. It is a cream and sponge finger layered dish, but that is where the recipe diverges to use poached peaches and their juices.
