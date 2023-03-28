Recipe: Chorizo and chickpea stew

Chorizo sausages are so tasty it’s possible to make a few go a long way, especially in a stew like this, which would be perfect for an easy Sunday night tea. If the chorizos you buy are uncooked rather than salami-style (we used a 150g pack from the small goods section), parboil them before frying.

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1⁄4 cup olive oil

3 chorizo sausages, thickly sliced on an angle

1 red onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 red capsicum, deseeded and diced

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1⁄2 cup red wine

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

420g can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

400g can diced tomatoes

1 cup chicken stock

2-3 fresh thyme sprigs

Crusty bread to serve

Chopped parsley and thyme for garnish

Method

Heat oil in a heavy-based saucepan and sauté chorizo slices until crisp at the edges. Remove from pan with a slotted spoon and set aside.

Add onion, garlic, capsicum and paprika to pan and sauté 3–4 minutes until softened and fragrant.

Add red wine to pan and simmer to evaporate it slightly then add brown sugar, vinegar, chickpeas, tomatoes, stock, thyme and chorizo slices. Simmer 10–15 minutes until thickened and saucy.

Check seasoning.

Serve stew with crusty bread and a sprinkle of chopped herbs.