Recipe: Chicken cacciatore

If you joint your own chicken, reserve the carcass to make chicken stock or bone broth (throw in a slow cooker with an onion cut into 8, add sea salt, cover with water and cook for 24 hours).

Prep time: 30 mins

Cook time: 90 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1⁄2 cup (10g) dried porcini mushrooms

1.5kg chicken, jointed (or 1.5kg chicken pieces)

1 cup red wine

large sprig rosemary

large handful thyme sprigs

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, crushed

3⁄4 cup (125g) black olives

400g can chopped tomatoes

2 teaspoons sugar

2 red capsicums, cut into long thin slices

Crusty bread and green salad to serve

Method

Put the porcini in a heat-proof bowl, pour over 2 cups boiling water and let sit for 30 minutes. Remove the mushrooms, reserving the liquid, and chop finely.

Put the chicken in a large bowl, pour over the porcini liquid and red wine then add the porcini, rosemary, thyme and bay leaves and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Cover and let sit for at least 3 hours or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 180C. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a heavy-bottomed ovenproof saucepan and fry the chicken pieces in batches until browned. Remove and set aside. You may need to add more oil.

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the saucepan and fry the onion and garlic over medium heat until golden and soft.

Return the chicken to the saucepan along with the liquid and herbs, olives, tomatoes, sugar and capsicum.

Cook in the oven for 1 ½ hours. Serve with crusty bread and a simple green salad.