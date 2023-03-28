Recipe: One-pot tuna and spinach pasta

This is a clever way of cooking the pasta and the sauce together in one pot, producing a well-rounded dinner with no extra effort – no straining, easy clean-up and delicious results. The key is to use a long type of pasta with a cooking time of 7–9 minutes.

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

350g linguine, spaghetti or angel hair pasta

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons salt

1⁄4 cup basil pesto

1⁄4 cup sour cream

3 tablespoons capers, drained

300g canned tuna in spring water, drained

Chilli flakes (optional)

150g baby spinach

Method

Combine pasta, oil, salt, pesto, sour cream, capers and 41⁄2 cups water in a large, shallow pot. Bring to a boil over high heat.

Boil for 7-8 minutes, stirring and turning the pasta with tongs to prevent it sticking, until pasta is al dente (tender to the bite) and almost all the liquid has evaporated.

Gently stir in the tuna and cook for 1 minute more, to heat through. Season with pepper and chilli, if desired.

Stir in spinach at the last minute, to just wilt.