Nicola Galloway's autumn chop salad with cider vinegar dressing recipe

Sweetness comes from the vibrant produce, brought out by a punchy vinegar dressing.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

This is not quite a chop salad with the addition of grated beetroot and carrot, but the aim is to have lots of small pieces and grating is one way to achieve this.

A versatile salad that starts with a base of grated beetroot and carrot, then I rustle around in the garden and/or vegetable drawer and see what else I can add.

Other additions could include corn, red onion in place of spring onion, celery, fennel, fresh coriander, basil, hemp seeds - you get the picture.

The dressing has quite a bite of cider vinegar to balance the sweetness of the carrots and beetroot. Often I add some sweetness to dressings but in this case it comes from the produce itself.

Autumn chop salad with cider vinegar dressing

Prep time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 medium beetroot (about 150g), peeled and grated

2 carrots (about 200g), peeled and grated

½ cucumber, halved and cut into thin slices

1-2 spring onion, thinly sliced

½ red capsicum, chopped into small pieces

Handful of parsley, finely chopped

3 tbsp toasted seeds - sunflower and pumpkin seeds

Cider vinegar dressing

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp dijon mustard

Pinch of salt

4 tbsp olive oil

Method: