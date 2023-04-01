Nicola Galloway's autumn chop salad with cider vinegar dressing recipe
Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.
This is not quite a chop salad with the addition of grated beetroot and carrot, but the aim is to have lots of small pieces and grating is one way to achieve this.
A versatile salad that starts with a base of grated beetroot and carrot, then I rustle around in the garden and/or vegetable drawer and see what else I can add.
Other additions could include corn, red onion in place of spring onion, celery, fennel, fresh coriander, basil, hemp seeds - you get the picture.
The dressing has quite a bite of cider vinegar to balance the sweetness of the carrots and beetroot. Often I add some sweetness to dressings but in this case it comes from the produce itself.
Autumn chop salad with cider vinegar dressing
Prep time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1 medium beetroot (about 150g), peeled and grated
2 carrots (about 200g), peeled and grated
½ cucumber, halved and cut into thin slices
1-2 spring onion, thinly sliced
½ red capsicum, chopped into small pieces
Handful of parsley, finely chopped
3 tbsp toasted seeds - sunflower and pumpkin seeds
Cider vinegar dressing
2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tsp dijon mustard
Pinch of salt
4 tbsp olive oil
Method:
-
Prepare the vegetables and add to a large salad bowl as you go. Add the chopped parsley and toss to combine. This step can be prepared ahead of time, covered and kept in the fridge until ready to serve.
-
Make the dressing. In a jar combine the vinegar, mustard and salt. Drizzle in the olive oil while stirring with a spoon. Then screw on the lid and shake well to emulsify - this will happen with the help of the mustard.
-
When ready to serve, pour the dressing over the salad and toss well to combine. Scatter with the toasted seeds and serve. Leftover salad keeps well for a few days in a sealed container in the fridge.
