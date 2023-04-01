Nicola Galloway's weekend recipes hero the humble carrot

There’s so much deliciousness to be made from this veggie drawer staple.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

These vegetable-forward recipes are perfect for the cooler months. The soup is warming while not heavy, with a delicious addition of spiced chickpeas. The salad is fresh and adaptable, making the most of the wonderful array of fresh autumn vegetables.

Roast carrot soup with spiced chickpeas

Nicola Galloway Nicola Galloway’s roast carrot soup with spiced chickpeas.

Roasting the carrots with warming spices for this soup delivers on flavour.

Autumn chop salad with cider vinegar dressing

Nicola Galloway Nicola Galloway’s autumn chop salad.

A versatile salad that starts with a base of grated beetroot and carrot, then I rustle around in the garden and/or vegetable drawer and see what else I can add.