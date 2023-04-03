Dinner Sorted: Five fun meals for fussy eaters (and the rest of the family)
Family meals should be nutritious, of course, and tasty and, particularly in times like these, budget-conscious. Something else I think they should be, but something it’s easy to forget, is fun.
As a parent to two little kids, both of whom have had their share of food fussiness, I know it’s easier to get them to eat that nutritious meal when it’s a little bit playful. That’s why I bring you - and there’s no other way of saying this, really - a week full of balls.
I firmly believe everyone should have a solid meat and vege ball recipe under their belt. They’re so versatile - you can put them on the classic spaghetti, of course, or serve with any kind of starch or in a sandwich or just alone as a finger food snack after school.
Both of those feature in this week’s recipes, as well as a simpler version of a takeaway classic, a rich, retro-styled chicken-and-cheese combo, and a surprising sandwich for an easy, protein-packed dinner.
Mushroom-walnut ‘meatballs’
Many egg-free, meat-free balls fall apart as they cook. These don't.
Sweet and sour pork recipe
Minced pork makes for a cheaper version of this takeaway favourite.
Egg & Chive Sandwich Balls
Save the crusts from this fun dinner for the next two recipes.
Chicken and cheese balls with roast kūmara chunks
Try these moreish savoury balls paired with roasted kūmara, or any other vegetable or side you like.
Meatball, silverbeet and mozzarella bake
A cheesy alternative to the classic pasta dish.