Recipe: Basil, nasturtium & macadamia pesto with steamed mussels

Cheerful nasturtiums provide a visual feast in the garden and taste great too. Every part of the plant is edible.

The leaves and flower petals add a punchy burst to salads, pesto, dressings and sauces.

The flowers also make a pretty garnish for summer cocktails.

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

1 cup nasturtium leaves (or watercress or rocket)

1 cup basil leaves

3 cloves garlic, chopped

3⁄4 cup macadamia nuts, dry-roasted in the oven, roughly chopped

1⁄2 cup finely grated parmesan

200ml olive oil

16 fresh mussels

Nasturtium flowers, to garnish

Method:

Place nasturtium leaves, basil and garlic in a food processor and mix until just combined. Add nuts and cheese and mix to combine.

With motor running, drizzle in the oil in a steady stream to make a thick paste. Season to taste with flaky sea salt and cracked pepper.

Cover and refrigerate until needed.

Pesto will keep for several days.

Steam open mussels and remove from shells. Place mussels back in their half shells for serving, with a dollop of pesto on each one. Garnish with nasturtium flowers.