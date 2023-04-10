Dinner Sorted: Five simple autumn dinners to warm you from the inside out

As the clocks go back and the evenings get darker, we move into warming food season. It’s not time quite yet for your full-on comfort food, we don’t want to be overly weighed down when there’s still some warmth in the day to be had, but for meals that bring that give you that satisfied internal glow. They warm you up from the inside out.

Some of this week’s dinners achieve that with flavour, like the fish, curry and soup, with the others do so with their nourishing, hearty ingredients and flavour - and yes, I know four kinds of cheese sounds like too many, but believe me, in this dish it really isn’t.

This menu is exactly what you need to get you through the start of the first school holidays and over the hump into autumn.

My Food Bag Nadia Lim’s cumin, coriander and paprika spiced fish.

Cumin, coriander and paprika spiced fish

Get the recipe here

Lemony couscous and cucumber dip give this simple dish a lift.

Steve Brown/Supplied Four cheese macaroni.

Four cheese macaroni

Get the recipe here

Four kinds of cheese is not too many.

kathrine Lynch Chicken and Kūmara curry.

Chicken and kūmara curry

Get the recipe here

This tasty curry will be ready in about 30 minutes.

MANJA WACHSMUTH Lentil Cottage Pies.

Lentil cottage pies

Get the recipe here

An easy meal that can be prepared ahead of time.

. Olive Restaurant’s tomato, bacon and white bean soup.

Tomato, bacon and white bean soup

Get the recipe here

A perfectly satisfying autumnal soup from an iconic Wellington cafe.