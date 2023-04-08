Weekend Baking sorted: Bake for breakfast these school holidays

Welcome to the school holidays!

Your kids are going to be home a lot over the next few weeks, which brings both down and upsides. An important one of the latter, for me, is much more leisurely mornings. This weekend, prepare to make them extra-special with some delicious baking designed for consumption first thing the morning – or mid-morning, if that’s more your school holiday style.

Nicola Galloway Baked porridge with apple and blackberries.

Baked porridge with apple and blackberries

Get the recipe here

The recipe makes a large dish and any leftovers make a great afternoon snack, or even dessert.

Nicola Galloway Mixed berry baked pancake.

Mixed berry baked pancake

Get the recipe here

This baked pancake is a fun and simple special breakfast.

LauriPatterson/Getty Images English muffins.

English muffins

Get the recipe here

Delicious with both sweet and savoury toppings, and easier to make than you think.