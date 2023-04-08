Raid the fig tree and bake Nicola Galloway's Easter weekend treats

With an extra long weekend it can be a great time to bake something new. And most importantly enjoy the harvest season's offerings. Although chocolate might be the first thing we think about for Easter it doesn’t have to be the only treat we enjoy.

I currently have my eyes on figs – a very seasonal fruit that isn't around for long.

Today I share a simple fig cake, one that is denser crumbed and what I would call a more ‘mature’ flavoured cake with the addition of olive oil and rosemary. It is also that type of cake which improves with age so making it a day in advance, or serving over a number of days is a good idea.

Plus, I have included a recipe with chocolate (and fig) because it is Easter after all.

READ MORE:

* All the supermarket hot cross buns, ranked from worst to best

* Recipe: Black doris forest cake

* Fig & caramelised red onion skillet bread straight from your oven



Community fig, olive oil and rosemary cake recipe

Nicola Galloway Nicola Galloway's fig, olive oil and rosemary cake.

I call this a ‘community cake’ as it has taken a community or friends and neighbours, and local growers, to gather the key ingredients. The flavour combo was inspired by a cake a friend shared with me and I haven’t been able to get the fig and rosemary combo out of my head since.

Chocolate cups with fig and hazelnut recipe

Nicola Galloway Nicola Galloway's chocolate cups with fig and hazelnut.

Continuing with the fig theme with these chocolate cups with the addition of hazelnuts as the three make a fabulous combo. Dried apricots or prunes could also be used, as could a different nut such as almond or walnut.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.