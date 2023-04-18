Midweek Meals sorted: Celeriac, silverbeet and garlic star in three marvellous mash recipes

The word “mash” might conjure up images of a bland pile of starch that somehow manages to be both lumpy and watery, good for little more than drowning in gravy – but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Just about any vegetable can be mashed, after all, and as these three recipes show the result can be a vibrant, creamy dish, full of flavour.

These will go alongside just about anything you’re planning to serve up this week, but if it’s dark and I’m tired I might well call a bowl of marvellous mash dinner by itself.

If you like Midweek Meals Sorted, use the link below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, for bonus recipes and a handy shopping list delivered to your inbox every Saturday morning.

Manja Wachsmuth/Supplied Celeriac and cauliflower mash.

Celeriac and cauliflower mash

Get the recipe here

Knobbly, odd-shaped celeriac is an unsung hero of the vegetable world; its subtle celery-like flavour is superb in a mash such as this wonderful medley.

Manja Wachsmuth/Supplied Pea and silverbeet mash.

Pea and silverbeet mash

Get the recipe here

Potato mashed with greens makes a delicious, creamy, all-in-one vegetable side dish.

Manja Wachsmuth/Supplied Creamy roast garlic and potato mash.

Creamy roast garlic and potato mash

Get the recipe here

Potato mashed with greens makes a delicious, creamy, all-in-one vegetable side dish.