The Caker's 'ode to Anzac' cake recipe

Inspired by the very first Anzac recipe published in St Andrew’s Cookery Book in Dunedin in 1915.

For me, the humble Anzac biscuit is the epitome of comfort. This buttery, sweet, crunchy yet still slightly chewy biscuit, alongside a cup of milky earl grey is the perfect Down Under afternoon tea, and I really respect that.

The special place the biscuit holds here in New Zealand inspired me to put my own spin on things, using an idea from the very first Anzac recipe published in St Andrew’s Cookery Book in Dunedin in 1915. It was an Anzac cake, not a biscuit.

Anzac Cake with Golden Syrup Icing and Anzac Biscuit Crumble

Serves 12

Prep time: 40 minutes

Bake time: 50 minutes

Ready in: 2 hours 30 minutes

READ MORE:

* Recipe: miso, caramelised white chocolate and sesame cake by Jordan Rondel

* Recipe: Earl Grey tea baby cakes by Jordan Rondel

* Recipe: Jordan Rondel's feijoa, molasses and ginger cake



Ingredients

For the cake:

150g butter, softened

100g caster sugar

50ml golden syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 organic eggs

50g spelt flour or regular flour

50g quick cook oats

50g fine desiccated coconut

100g ground almonds

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

Pinch sea salt

1/2 cup whole milk

50g sultanas

Golden syrup icing:

200g cream cheese

3 tbsp golden syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract with seeds

Anzac biscuit crumble:

40g rolled oats

40g desiccated coconut

50g spelt flour

30g brown sugar

Pinch of sea salt

50g butter

1 tbsp golden syrup

1 tsp baking soda

Directions

Preheat the oven to 180C fan bake. Line a baking tray with baking paper.