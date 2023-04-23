Cloudy Kitchen's Anzac biscuit brownies recipe
This recipe sort of came about as an accident - I was trying to make an Anzac biscuit “brittle” situation, but couldn’t quite get there, and it needed something else, so I poured a layer of brownie batter on the top. The result is a super chewy base, topped with a fudgy chocolate brownie layer. Just perfect.
Notes: There are two measures of butter in the base recipe - the initial quantity, which you use to make brown butter (150g) and the 115g of butter used in the recipe to make the base. The reason for this is when you make brown butter, you cook off some of the water, which means the butter will decrease in volume. You may have a tiny bit left over, I use it on toast.
It is easiest to cut this brownie if it is chilled completely in the fridge - I give it a few hours or up to overnight.
Anzac Biscuit Brownie
Prep time: 30 minutes plus cooling time
Bake time: 50 minutes (2x25 minute bake times)
Makes: 20 large pieces, or 30 smaller pieces
Anzac biscuit base
150g butter, cold from the fridge is fine
40g golden syrup
30g water
¾ tsp baking soda
135g plain flour
50g desiccated coconut
110g old-fashioned oats (rolled oats)
130g brown sugar
90g caster sugar
Brownie topping
135g dark chocolate (I used Whittaker’s dark Ghana)
120g butter, cold from the fridge is fine
10g Dutch process cocoa
2 large (size 8) eggs
135g caster sugar
65g brown sugar
¼ tsp vanilla
65g plain flour
Directions
ANZAC BISCUIT BASE
Preheat the oven to 160C bake. Grease and line a 20cm x 30cm baking pan with baking paper, leaving some overhanging to help remove the brownie later.
Put butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook until melted, and then continue to cook, swirling the pan often, until the butter foams and turns golden brown and nutty - this should take 3-4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and allow to cool slightly.
Weigh 115g (see notes) of the brown butter and put into a small saucepan.
Add golden syrup and water, and put over a low heat, stirring frequently, until smooth and melted together.
While the wet ingredients are heating up, in a large bowl, combine flour, coconut, oats, brown sugar and white sugar.
Once the butter and golden syrup is combined, remove from heat and add baking soda, mixing well to incorporate (it will foam up a little). Pour into dry ingredients and stir with a spatula until well combined.
Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan, and smooth evenly (it will be quite thin).
Bake for 20 minutes, until golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely (this step can be done a day ahead and stored covered with cling film).
BROWNIE TOPPING
Preheat the oven to 180C bake.
In a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water (make sure the bowl does not touch the water), combine dark chocolate and butter. Heat, stirring frequently, until the chocolate and butter are melted and the mixture is smooth. Alternatively you can do this in the microwave in 30 second increments, stirring well after each.
Sift cocoa powder over top of the chocolate and butter mixture and stir until combined.
In a large bowl, combine the eggs, caster sugar and brown sugar. Mix on medium to high speed with an electric handheld mixer for 2-3 minutes until the mixture has lightened and increased in volume. This step can also be done in a stand mixer using the whisk attachment.
Add the chocolate mixture and mix to combine. Add the vanilla and mix until incorporated.
Add the flour and mix by hand until smooth.
Pour the batter over the cooled Anzac base. Leave to sit for a few minutes, then bang on the counter to remove any big bubbles.
Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the top and edges are set.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool, then transfer to the fridge and allow to chill completely.
Remove from the pan using the overhanging parchment, and slice into pieces using a sharp knife, wiping between cuts.
Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.
