Cloudy Kitchen's Anzac biscuit brownies recipe

The chewiness of an Anzac biscuit meets the fudge of a chocolate brownie. Just perfect.

This recipe sort of came about as an accident - I was trying to make an Anzac biscuit “brittle” situation, but couldn’t quite get there, and it needed something else, so I poured a layer of brownie batter on the top. The result is a super chewy base, topped with a fudgy chocolate brownie layer. Just perfect.

Notes: There are two measures of butter in the base recipe - the initial quantity, which you use to make brown butter (150g) and the 115g of butter used in the recipe to make the base. The reason for this is when you make brown butter, you cook off some of the water, which means the butter will decrease in volume. You may have a tiny bit left over, I use it on toast.

It is easiest to cut this brownie if it is chilled completely in the fridge - I give it a few hours or up to overnight.

Anzac Biscuit Brownie

Prep time: 30 minutes plus cooling time

Bake time: 50 minutes (2x25 minute bake times)

Makes: 20 large pieces, or 30 smaller pieces

Anzac biscuit base

150g butter, cold from the fridge is fine

40g golden syrup

30g water

¾ tsp baking soda

135g plain flour

50g desiccated coconut

110g old-fashioned oats (rolled oats)

130g brown sugar

90g caster sugar

Brownie topping

135g dark chocolate (I used Whittaker’s dark Ghana)

120g butter, cold from the fridge is fine

10g Dutch process cocoa

2 large (size 8) eggs

135g caster sugar

65g brown sugar

¼ tsp vanilla

65g plain flour

Directions

ANZAC BISCUIT BASE

Preheat the oven to 160C bake. Grease and line a 20cm x 30cm baking pan with baking paper, leaving some overhanging to help remove the brownie later. Put butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook until melted, and then continue to cook, swirling the pan often, until the butter foams and turns golden brown and nutty - this should take 3-4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and allow to cool slightly. Weigh 115g (see notes) of the brown butter and put into a small saucepan. Add golden syrup and water, and put over a low heat, stirring frequently, until smooth and melted together. While the wet ingredients are heating up, in a large bowl, combine flour, coconut, oats, brown sugar and white sugar. Once the butter and golden syrup is combined, remove from heat and add baking soda, mixing well to incorporate (it will foam up a little). Pour into dry ingredients and stir with a spatula until well combined. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan, and smooth evenly (it will be quite thin). Bake for 20 minutes, until golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely (this step can be done a day ahead and stored covered with cling film).

BROWNIE TOPPING