Weekend baking: Special Anzac recipes from The Caker and Cloudy Kitchen

The humble Anzac biscuit is the epitome of comfort. The buttery, sweet, crunchy yet still slightly chewy biscuit, alongside a cup of milky earl grey is a Kiwi afternoon tea that’s hard to top.

This weekend, baking superstars Jordan Rondel (The Caker) and Erin Clarkson (Cloudy Kitchen) play with the golden, oaty flavours of Anzac in two special recipes below.

Cloudy Kitchen's Anzac biscuit brownies recipe

Erin Clarkson Cloudy Kitchen's Anzac biscuit brownies.

I was trying to make an Anzac biscuit “brittle” situation, but couldn’t quite get there, and it needed something else, so I poured a layer of brownie batter on the top. The result is a super chewy base, topped with a fudgy chocolate brownie layer. Just perfect.

Anzac Cake with Golden Syrup Icing and Anzac Biscuit Crumble

Jordan Rondel The Caker’s Anzac cake with golden syrup icing and Anzac biscuit crumble.

The special place the biscuit holds here in New Zealand inspired me to put my own spin on things, using an idea from the very first Anzac recipe published in St Andrew’s Cookery Book in Dunedin in 1915. It was an Anzac cake, not a biscuit.