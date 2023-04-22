Weekend Baking sorted: Fragrant lavender for the grown-ups - and kids

If you enjoy Weekend Baking, click below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, bringing our Dinner Sorted and Weekend Baking recipe collections direct to your inbox every Saturday morning, along with a handy shopping list.

I love baking and having the tins full, but the cycle of chocolate things, plain things and fruity things can get a bit boring sometimes.

This weekend, try freshening up your baking with something you or your neighbours might well have growing freely in the garden: lavender. The floral, slightly minty flavour brings a delicate note to gems, caramel slice and cake that makes them a bit more sophisticated for grown-ups, but won’t put off the kids.

JORDAN RONDEL/Stuff Lavender baby cakes with lemony mascarpone.

Lavender baby cakes with lemony mascarpone recipe

Get the recipe here

This recipe makes gorgeous, delicate little gems, which are so simple to make. You could make 10 regular cupcakes with this recipe, but I quite like them to be bite-sized.

Lavender shortbread

Get the recipe here

A light, buttery and floral cafe speciality.

Kieran Scott/Stuff Roasted lemon cake with lavender syrup.

Roasted lemon cake with lavender syrup

Get the recipe here

Candied roast lemon and lavender syrup make this easy almond sponge cake into something magic.