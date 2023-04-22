Weekend baking: Nicola Galloway's passionfruit honey, two ways

For some years I have tried, unsuccessfully, to grow passionfruit. Late last summer I planted another three plants and hoped for the best. Truth be told I kind of forgot about them as I didn’t have high hopes, but, to my surprise and joy, all three plants have fruited this season.

Most of them are eaten fresh by my youngsters not long after harvest, but I managed to save enough from their eager hands for a few jars of passionfruit honey (curd), which is just wonderful in cakes with whipped cream.

Passionfruit honey - egg-free

Nicola Galloway Nicola Galloway's egg-free passionfruit honey.

I have created this recipe as an egg-free version. A good option to have up your sleeve if eggs are short on hand, being more of a luxury than a necessity these days.

Vanilla cakes with passionfruit honey and cream

Nicola Galloway Nicola Galloway's vanilla cakes with passionfruit honey and cream.

Here is another egg-free recipe, which could also be made dairy-free and vegan by using a butter substitute or coconut oil. Filled with passionfruit or lemon honey and whipped cream, they make a wonderful sweet treat.