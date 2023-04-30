Sam Mannering's roasted hāpuku with nduja and herbs recipe

A big, thick, hearty fillet of hāpuku is what you want for this. Steaks would work too - either way, just make sure they’re fairly thick. Nduja is available from most good supermarkets nowadays - or online from Sabato - it is a soft, moderately spicy sausage, similar to chorizo but spreadable, and oh-so-addictive.

PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 15 MINUTES

SERVES: 4

2 tbsp nduja (see note)

Zest and juice of half a lemon

Butter

A nice big piece of hāpuku fillet - about 500g is good

Sea salt and black pepper

Olive oil

Handful of fresh soft herbs - I used a mix of flat-leafed parsley, dill, oregano

Preheat the oven to 200C on grill function.

In a small saucepan over a moderate heat, combine the nduja, lemon zest and juice, and a teaspoon of butter. Warm gently until everything has melted down and has come up to a bubble, then remove from the heat and set aside.

Season the fish on both sides and drizzle with a little oil.

In an ovenproof frying pan, over a moderately high heat, add a glug of olive oil and a teaspoon of butter. Let it melt down, bubble up and get nice and hot before adding the fish. Fry quickly on both sides, allowing the fish to brown and caramelise a little.

Spoon the nduja mixture over the top and then pop into the oven to grill quickly for 5 minutes or so. Take care not to let it burn on top.