Sam Mannering's simply gorgeous Mother's Day lunch recipes

When it comes to celebrating the maternal figures in our lives, Sunday’s resident chef Sam Mannering says let them sit back, relax, and enjoy this simply luxurious lunch menu.

The two ideas below are much simpler than they look; give them a go and show some love.

READ MORE:

* Sam Mannering's poached rhubarb with mascarpone

* Fish for compliments with Sam Mannering's weekend recipes

* Sam Mannering's pear gingerbread



Roasted hāpuku with nduja and herbs

Sam Mannering Sam Mannering’s roasted hāpuka with nduja and herbs.

A big, thick, hearty fillet of hāpuku is what you want for this. Nduja is available from most good supermarkets nowadays - or online from Sabato - it is a soft, moderately spicy sausage, similar to chorizo but spreadable, and oh-so-addictive.

Poached rhubarb with mascarpone

Sam Mannering Sam Mannering’s poached rhubarb with mascarpone.

I have a theory that just about anything sweet is infinitely better with mascarpone. More of a law, really, rather than a theory.

Take tiramisu, for instance. Or this thing. It’s barely a recipe. But it’s astonishingly delicious. You may want to crumble a bit of meringue over the top, or serve alongside some shortbread.