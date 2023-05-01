Dinner Sorted: Five easy ways to avoid mealtime boredom
Anyone who has ever fed a family knows the feeling of abject relief when you put a meal down on the table and everyone loves it.
This was the case a few months ago in my house when I served up this riff on a butter chicken from My Food Bag. No one picked all the most nutritious components out before eating it. No one demanded it be served with one ingredient not touching another. No one outright refused to eat it. Everyone ate, and enjoyed it; the fussiest member of my household even asked for seconds.It was a wonderful moment, an incredible find. The only problem is, ever since then I’ve made that recipe again… and again… and again… And as delicious as it is, I’m starting to get a bit bored.
Another feeling we all know well: the rut of serving up the same safe dinners over and over.
This week, try a new take on one of those old favourites. Is it meatballs your family likes? How about serving them with risotto instead of pasta. If you’re into burgers, give these fun, colourful vege versions a whirl. Individual parcels make lasagne a more achievable weeknight meal, while a tasting stuffing and rich sauce dress up chicken breasts (you can always leave one unstuffed if need be…).
If you like Dinner Sorted, use the link below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, for bonus recipes and a handy shopping list delivered to your inbox every Saturday morning.
Meatball risotto with chilli & mint
Transform humble pork sausages into scrumptious meatballs.
Beetroot, black bean & sesame burgers
The key with vegetable-based burger patties is the layering of flavours, and this tasty dish is stacked with them.
Lasagne Parcels
Made in this form, lasagne is an achievable weeknight meal.
Vegan pad thai
Chelsea Winter's meat-free take on a favourite comfort dish.
Thyme-stuffed chicken, butternut and spinach with mushroom sauce
Chicken and butternut go well with a mushroom sauce for this scrummy winter warmer.