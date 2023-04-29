Weekend baking sorted: Bite-sized bakes
I love eating home baking even more than I love making it, but sometimes I don’t want a whole biscuit or brownie. So this weekend I’ll go bite-sized; a tiny but richly flavoured doughnut, cake or salty-sweet slice will be perfect for next week’s 3pm slumps.
Cloudy Kitchen's mini doughnut
These tiny doughnuts aren’t as daunting to make as they look. Promise.
Raspberry and lime babycakes
Delight your loved ones with these bite-sized bursts of delicious flavour.
Salted caramel cheesecake bites
Sweet, salty, creamy and crunchy, these are a decadent dessert mouthful.