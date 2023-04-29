Weekend baking sorted: Bite-sized bakes

Laura Casey, otherwise known as the Cake Detective volunteers her time to bake and elaborately decorate birthday cakes for children who wouldn’t otherwise get them.

I love eating home baking even more than I love making it, but sometimes I don’t want a whole biscuit or brownie. So this weekend I’ll go bite-sized; a tiny but richly flavoured doughnut, cake or salty-sweet slice will be perfect for next week’s 3pm slumps.

Erin Clarkson/Supplied Chef Erin Clarkson likes to finish the doughnuts with cinnamon sugar.

Cloudy Kitchen's mini doughnut

Get the recipe here

These tiny doughnuts aren’t as daunting to make as they look. Promise.

AMMA BOYD These sweet little gems will impress guests of all ages.

Raspberry and lime babycakes

Get the recipe here

Delight your loved ones with these bite-sized bursts of delicious flavour.

Tamara West Salted caramel bites.

Salted caramel cheesecake bites

Get the recipe here

Sweet, salty, creamy and crunchy, these are a decadent dessert mouthful.