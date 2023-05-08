Dinner sorted: Make five simple, delicious meals without turning on your oven

Ovens are, of course, very handy things to have, but cooking in the oven does add an extra layer of complication to mealtimes in that it requires the presence of mind to pre-heat it. I’m confident I’m not alone in having forgotten to do this on more than one occasion, meaning I had to wait around with a prepped tray or tin full of food waiting for the oven to come to temperature.

Not only that, but most ovens are quite high consumers of energy, so every time you turn your oven on you’re adding to the electricity bill.

For both those reasons it’s useful to have some meals up your sleeve that you know you can whip up without needing the oven; here are a whole week’s worth. They cover everything from a satisfying soup to a vege-packed chicken curry by way of seafood pasta and crowd-pleasing nachos, but all are quick to get on the table with no oven cooking necessary.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Spaghetti with fish, garlic & parsley.

Spaghetti with fish, garlic & parsley

Get the recipe here

This version of spag bol works with fresh or frozen fish.

Nicola Galloway/Stuff Red lentil soup.

Red lentil soup

Get the recipe here

This soup makes a large quantity which can be eaten over a few days or frozen into handy meal portions.

My Food Bag Beef 'n bean nachos.

Black ‘n bean nachos

Get the recipe here

Everyone loves a flavoursome meal you can eat with your hands.

Supplied Chicken and kÅ«mara curry.

Chicken and kūmara curry recipe

Get the recipe here

Packed with veggies, especially if you use cauliflower rice.

Aaron McClean Crisp tofu & vegetables with brown sushi rice.

Crisp tofu & vegetables with brown sushi rice

Get the recipe here

End the week well with this simple Japanese-inspired vegetarian dinner.