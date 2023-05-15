Dinner Sorted: Five versatile recipes worth mastering

The four pillars of Dinner Sorted recipes are that they should be simple, cost-effective, seasonal, and delicious. There is perhaps no better way of achieving this than with a collection chosen for their versatility and adaptability, such as I bring you this week.

These recipes are not so much about the specifics of the ingredients but more the fundamentals of the flavours and techniques. Once you’ve mastered a basic risotto - which only requires risotto rice, stock, and garlic and onion for flavour - you can add just about anything you happen to have around. Get confident with stir-fry flavours and method and the same goes. Just about any vegetable will work in the soup, the beans can be made as light or as hearty as you like, and everyone should be able to easily turn out a roast chicken.

It’s recipes like these that are the building blocks of daily cooking. With these kinds of skills up your sleeve you’ll save money, waste, and time, as well as the stress of getting home from work and wondering what in heavens you’re going to make for dinner.

If you like Dinner Sorted, use the link below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, for bonus recipes and a handy shopping list delivered to your inbox every Saturday morning.

My Food Bag Chinese sesame pork stir-fry with peanut broccolini.

Chinese sesame pork stir-fry with peanut broccolini

Get the recipe here

A tasty, easy Chinese-style stir-fry that suits any protein or vegetables.

KIERAN SCOTT/Supplied Vegetable garden soup.

Vegetable garden soup

Get the recipe here

This is simply a vegetable puree with a few delicious additions before serving.

NICOLA GALLOWAY/Supplied Tender roast chicken with herb and lemon stuffing.

Tender roast chicken with herb and lemon stuffing

Get the recipe here

Once you’ve mastered a roast chicken, try out different seasonings and stuffings.

Unsplash Risotto can be easy to make once you have got the method down.

Risotto: A weeknight wonder

Get the recipe here

Once you've got the basic method down pat you'll find risotto can be put together in less than 40 minutes with very little forethought or planning.

MELANIE JENKINS/Supplied Barbecue baked beans.

Barbecue baked beans

Get the recipe here

Serve on its own, with crusty bread, or add eggs or meat for a heartier meal.