Weekend Baking sorted: Three warming bakes for cooler weather

When it comes to winter baking I think of seasonal fruits and vegetables, yes, but also things like warm spice, rich custards and lashings of booze. This weekend try a loaf, shortcake or cake-cake that will be perfect in front of a roaring fire.

SAM MANNERING/Supplied This is Granny Binks’ gingerbread, aka the best gingerbread in the world.

Caramelised feijoa gingerbread

This recipe is one of those absolute pearlers, the sort of thing that will have you thinking about making another batch when you’re barely into the first bite.

MANJA WACHSMUTH/Stuff This lemon custard shortcake gets its tangy-sweetness from a layer of lemon honey.

Lemon custard shortcake

There is nothing more lovely than the perfect sweet-tangy lemon slice. This version includes custard powder, making it melt in your mouth that little bit more.

Tamara West Banana and rum cake with brown butter frosting.

Banana and rum cake with brown butter frosting

This recipe takes the classic banana cake to new heights with the addition of dark rum, pecans and a nutty brown butter frosting.