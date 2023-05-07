Cloudy Kitchen’s 25 minute brownie cookie recipe
These are all my favourite parts of a brownie... in a cookie.
These cookies take about 25 minutes to make from start to finish, and are super easy - I have been adding a little swirl of slightly warmed peanut butter or Nutella before they go in the oven too lately, if you want to mix things up a bit.
Notes: If you do not have a piping bag, a ziploc bag with the corner cut off will work fine, otherwise you can carefully spoon the mixture onto the pan.
Brownie cookies recipe
Prep time: 15 minutes
Bake time: 10 minutes
Makes: 8 cookies
Ingredients
100g good quality dark chocolate (I used 72%), chopped
55g butter, cold from the fridge is fine
12g Dutch process cocoa
1 large egg (50g not including shell), at room temperature
75g caster sugar
55g brown sugar
55g plain flour
Directions
-
Preheat the oven to 180C bake. Line a sheet pan with baking paper. Using a 6.5cm cookie cutter or something of a similar size and a pencil, trace 8 circles on a piece of baking paper (one line of three, one line of two, then one line of three), leaving even spacing between each. Turn the paper over so the pencil side is facing down.
-
Fit a piping bag with a medium round piping tip. Alternatively you can use a ziploc bag with the corner cut off, or a size #24 cookie scoop, but piping is the best way to get nice round cookies. Place a clip above the piping tip and another at the end of the piping bag to stop any batter leaking out.
-
In a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water (make sure the bowl does not touch the water), combine the dark chocolate and butter. Heat, stirring frequently, until the chocolate and butter are melted and the mixture is smooth. Alternatively you can do this step in the microwave - microwave for 30 second increments, stirring well after each until the mixture is smooth and combined.
-
Sift the cocoa powder over top of the chocolate and butter mixture and stir until well combined. Leave to stand for 8 minutes. When there is 4 minutes to go, start whipping the egg mixture.
-
In a large bowl, combine the egg, caster sugar and brown sugar. Mix on medium to high speed with an electric handheld mixer for 4 minutes until the mixture has lightened and increased in volume. This step can also be done in a stand mixer using the whisk attachment.
-
Add the chocolate mixture to the sugar and egg mixture and mix to combine with the electric mixer.
-
Add the flour and salt and incorporate by hand until the mixture is smooth and does not have any lumps. Transfer the mixture to the piping bag.
-
Pipe the mixture onto the baking paper - you want to hold the tip about 2cm above the paper and squeeze until you pipe a dome the diameter of the template you drew. Finish each one with a little flick of your wrist. Do not worry if you do not get them large enough - you can go back and add more batter once they are all piped out - just pipe it onto the middle of each mound and they will spread out.
-
Bake the cookies for 10 minutes, until they are just set, and crinkly on the tops. Do not over bake as they will dry out. Leave to cool completely on the pan (they are quite soft so will need to set) before transferring to a storage container or serving.
-
Store leftover brownie cookies in an airtight container at room temperature or in the fridge for up to a week.
