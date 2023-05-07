Cloudy Kitchen’s 25 minute brownie cookie recipe

These are all my favourite parts of a brownie... in a cookie.

These cookies take about 25 minutes to make from start to finish, and are super easy - I have been adding a little swirl of slightly warmed peanut butter or Nutella before they go in the oven too lately, if you want to mix things up a bit.

Notes: If you do not have a piping bag, a ziploc bag with the corner cut off will work fine, otherwise you can carefully spoon the mixture onto the pan.

READ MORE:

* Cloudy Kitchen's Anzac biscuit brownies recipe

* Recipe: Cloudy Kitchen's squiggle slice

* Recipe: Cloudy Kitchen's cheese and pesto scones



Brownie cookies recipe

Prep time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 10 minutes

Makes: 8 cookies

Ingredients

100g good quality dark chocolate (I used 72%), chopped

55g butter, cold from the fridge is fine

12g Dutch process cocoa

1 large egg (50g not including shell), at room temperature

75g caster sugar

55g brown sugar

55g plain flour

Directions