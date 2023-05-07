The Caker's dark chocolate mini cakes with poached quince recipe

The Caker’s rich dark chocolate cakes with poached quince are ultra-decadent and totally vegan.

You won’t believe how rich and decadent these cakes are, and they are completely vegan.

Make sure you use the best quality cocoa powder you can find (I always suggest Dutch process) as it makes a big difference.

The poached quince is a delicious accompaniment here but you could poach pears instead, or use any fresh fruit you like really.

RICH VEGAN DARK CHOCOLATE CAKES WITH POACHED QUINCE

Prep time: up to 2 hours

Bake time: 30 minutes

Ready in: 3 hours

Makes 10 small cakes

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Jordan Rondel's vegan cherry and dark chocolate cakes

* Recipe: Black doris forest cake

* Recipes: ginger crunch tart, caramel slice-cream, lamington layer cake



Ingredients

For the poached quince

4 cups (1L) water

1/4 cup (150g) honey

1 lemon, cut into quarters

1 vanilla bean, cut lengthwise

100g caster sugar

4 medium sized quince, cut into eighths, cores removed and peeled

For the cakes

140g ground almonds

30g coconut flour

130g Dutch process cocoa

125g light muscovado or coconut sugar

2 tsp baking powder

Pinch sea salt

1 & 2∕3 cups coconut cream, plus extra for serving if desired

1 tsp vanilla extract

1∕3 cup olive oil

80g dark chocolate chips (70% cocoa solids), optional

Directions