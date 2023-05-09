Dessert Sorted with the Sulas: Cook delicious pagi siamu, or German buns

Shanice and Lima Sula show us how to make Pagi Siamu, or German Buns

This week, West Auckland couple and parents of five Shanice and Lima Sula show us how to make pagi siamu, or German buns.

Shanice says: “This is a favourite in our household and is often requested when we have visitors. A deep-fried bun with a burnt sugar coconut filling, this Samoan dessert was created when Germany colonised Samoa. It was the Samoan people’s version of fastnacht – like a deep-fried donut.”

Pagi siamu

Makes approx 10-12 buns

Ingredients

For the filling:

1 cup of raw sugar

1/2 can of coconut milk(coconut cream will work too)

2 cups of shredded coconut

For the dough:

2 tsp active yeast

1/4 cup sugar

1 cup warm water

1/8 cup of oil (approx 30mls)

1 egg

4 cups of self-raising flour

Oil for deep-frying, approx 500-800mls

Shanice Sula Pagi siamu were introduced to Samoa by German colonisers.

Method

Making the filling:

Add raw sugar to a flat pan on low to medium heat and melt, mixing at the same time. Be patient.

Once melted, gradually add in coconut milk, continuously stirring.

Add in shredded coconut and mix thoroughly, then take off of heat and set aside to cool.

Making the dough:

Mix yeast, sugar and warm water then let yeast activate for approx 5-7mins or until frothy.

In a larger bowl whisk egg and oil together.

Add yeast mixture into egg and oil mixture.

Start by adding 3 cups of flour to wet mix and combine with wooden spoon first, and then hands.

Now gradually add in final cup of flour until your mixture forms into a dough.

Knead dough either inside the large bowl or on a counter top.

Use 1/2 tsp of oil to coat a clean bowl and then place the ball of dough inside and cover with tea towel to double in size (this should take approx 1 hour).

Assemble the buns:

Lightly flour a surface and turn dough out onto it.

Roll into a long shape and then cut/separate into even sections (you should get approx 10-12). Roll into balls and then cover again with tea towel for another 20-30mins.

Flatten ball of dough with palm of your hand to form a disc shape.

Place coconut sugar filling into the middle of circle and then bring all sides into the centre, twisting and repeating, closing up tightly so that the filling will not escape when cooking. Repeat until all are formed.

Heat oil in pot on a low to a medium – not high! – heat. Oil should be deep enough for the buns to float without touching the bottom.

Place buns into oil and cook for approx two minutes on one side before turning onto other side, repeat every two minutes, cooking for approx 7-10mins or until golden brown.

Set aside to rest on paper towels or a cooling wire racks for at least 10mins before eating.

Enjoy!