Dinner Sorted: Five surprisingly simple meals

Auckland parents of five the Sulas show us how to make the best ever tomato soup.

Stuffed pasta, a meat pie or curry with homemade paste all sound delicious but too complicated for a weeknight. Well I’m here to tell you that, with this week’s recipes at least, they’re not. Whether by virtue of a tiny bit of corner cutting or just because they’ve garnered a reputation for being more difficult than they are, these meals are much easier to prepare than you probably think.

Meals that people perceive as being tricky to prepare are great to have up your sleeve when entertaining - believe me, your guests will ooh and aah over the pasta shells, the hardest part in preparation of which is pushing some tinned tomatoes through a strainer - but also just to mix up your weeknights. Your family is sure to be impressed with these, too!

These five dinner recipes are also hearty and warming, perfect for this cooler weather.

Sarah Tuck/Waikato Times Spinach, basil & ricotta cannelloni and cheesy stuffed conchiglione shells will warm you up when it's freezing outside.

Cheesy stuffed conchiglione shells

The only other thing you need is a bitter green salad dressed with olive oil and balsamic vinegar, and a good glass of red.

Quentin Jones Chicken and leek pie.

Chicken and leek pie

Quick to throw together and delicious to eat.

Supplied/Stuff Tomato and chorizo soup.

Tomato and chorizo soup

When it's cold outside, all you need is a bowl of hot soup to warm your insides.

Nicola Galloway/Waikato Times The fish curry is mild but the fiery carrot chutney spices things up a bit.

Fish curry with fiery carrot chutney

Kingfish freezes well and, when added to a curry, you wouldn't know the difference.

Kieran Scott Baked potatoes with goat's cheese & peas.

Baked potatoes with goat's cheese & peas

Perfect as a vegetarian main course with salad, or as a side to a meat dish.