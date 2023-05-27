Weekend Baking sorted: Three simple yet impressive bakes
Easiest ever chocolate cake
This throw-it-all-in-the-food processor chocolate cake is useful for many occasions.
Chocolate rough and oat cookies
These one-bowl cookies are relatively low in sugar but they still have great texture from the oats and coconut, and surprises of dark chocolate.
Quick pumpkin muffins
This dairy-free recipe is a great workhorse; it can be made into muffins or loaves and jazzed up with all sorts of mix-ins.