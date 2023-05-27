Weekend Baking sorted: Three simple yet impressive bakes

If you enjoy Weekend Baking, click below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, bringing our Dinner Sorted and Weekend Baking recipe collections direct to your inbox every Saturday morning, along with a handy shopping list.

MANJA WACHSMUTH/Stuff This throw-it-all-in-the-food processor chocolate cake is useful for many occasions.

Easiest ever chocolate cake

Get the recipe here

Nicola Galloway Chocolate rough and oat cookies

Chocolate rough and oat cookies

Get the recipe here

These one-bowl cookies are relatively low in sugar but they still have great texture from the oats and coconut, and surprises of dark chocolate.

Manja Wachsmuth Quick pumpkin muffins.

Quick pumpkin muffins

Get the recipe here

This dairy-free recipe is a great workhorse; it can be made into muffins or loaves and jazzed up with all sorts of mix-ins.