The Caker's pink grapefruit birthday cake recipe, as made for Miley Cyrus

One day last year I got a call at 2pm asking if I could make a birthday cake for none other than Miley Cyrus - for that evening. The catch was it had to be a gluten- and nut-free olive oil cake.

If you’re familiar with my recipes you know that they almost always contain almond flour especially if they are gluten-free. In a fluster, I remembered I had once adapted a New York Times’ recipe that would work.

It had been a while since I’d baked my version but it turned out great. So I’m sharing it here for all of you who have requested nut-free recipes.

In regards to the flour in this recipe, if you’re making it gluten-free you can use a packaged blend. I love the one by Healtheries, but make sure it’s the non-self raising one, or you can use plain all-purpose flour in the same quantity if you don’t want it to be GF.

The Caker's olive oil cake with grapefruit curd and candied pink grapefruit

Prep time: 45 minutes

Bake time: 30 minutes

Ready in: 2 hours 15 minutes

Serves 12

Ingredients:

For the pink grapefruit curd:

Zest of 1 pink grapefruit

Juice of 2 pink grapefruit

3 free-range egg yolks

50g caster sugar

For the candied pink grapefruit slices:

220g caster sugar

1 cup / 250ml water

1 pink grapefruit

For the cake:

300g caster sugar

3 free-range eggs

240ml extra-virgin olive oil

300ml whole milk

Zest and juice of 1 large lemon

250g gluten-free flour

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

Generous pinch sea salt

For the mascarpone whip:

200g mascarpone

200ml heavy whipping cream (cold)

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the decorations:

½ cup grapefruit curd

6 candied pink grapefruit slices

Edible flowers/petals and/or sprigs of fresh herbs (optional)

Directions: