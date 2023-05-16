Lentils are cheap - here's how to make them banging

In India, there’s a dahl – lentil – for every season. And, for every reason.

A lusciously creamy Dal Makhani for special occasions, a bland and broth-like Dhandar when I need a hug from home, a lip-smacking Tadka Dahl when I have surprise guests and sometimes, I’ll sprout some mung lentils if I feel like being healthy.

Lentils are one of those rare gems that are cheap, nutritious and vegetarian.

The holy grail. Packed with fibre, protein and iron, they are incredibly easy to cook and go a long way for big families.

READ MORE:

* Last minute dinner sorted: Cook comforting red lentil dahl tonight

* India: Hijab classroom ban stokes tensions

* Recipes: One pot pasta and comforting Red Lentil Dahl



Except, I once caught someone in my lunchroom at work opening a can of black lentils, adding salt and microwaving them. Don’t do this. Your lentils deserve better.

Sure, you could make a red lentil soup, use them to bulk up a salad or add them to a ragu. But, that all gets boring fast. To level up your lentil game, take a page out of the Indian cook’s handbook.

Monika Grabkowska/Unsplash Lentils are one of those rare gems that are cheap, nutritious and vegetarian.

Buying your lentils

Lentils can be bought both canned and dry. Unless you need an instant option, always choose dry not just because they are cheaper but also because they are more versatile.

Their growing popularity means you’ll now find the main kinds - red, brown and tiny yellow - in most supermarkets.

However, if you want greater choice head to your local Indian store where you’ll find lentils such as black gram, split pigeon peas, black chickpeas and many others.

The higher turnover in the bulk bins also means your lentils are fresher, and therefore, cook faster.

Lentils are a blank slate

There are literally hundreds of dal recipes in India because lentils take on any flavour you throw at them. The key to great lentils is in the tadka – or tempering of the spices – as that’s where the real flavour is.

Often, the first tadka will consist of onions and tomato and is used for base flavouring while you add the second tadka for the aroma.

Ready to up your weeknight meal game with minimal effort? Here are five simple ways lentils can get you there:

Keep it simple with a six-ingredient Dhandar

Commonly made by the Parsi community of India, Dhandar requires only six ingredients – pigeon pea lentils (toor dahl), turmeric, salt, cumin seeds, garlic and ghee.

Cook the lentils separately and using a stick blender, blend them to make a smooth yellow dahl.

In a separate small saucepan, warm up a couple dollops of ghee. When hot, pop in the cumin seeds and 1-2 cloves of finely sliced garlic.

Perzen Patel/Supplied Dhandar

Add this simple tadka to your lentils and give it a final simmer. Serve with steamed rice and some Indian pickle – easy as!

Go traditional with a Tadka Dahl

You don’t need a takeaway night to indulge in Tadka Dahl. It’s easy to make at home once you know that it’s signature creaminess comes from tempering the dahl twice and always, using ghee.

For the first tempering, heat up some ghee and add black mustard seeds, cumin seeds, half a finely sliced onion and a fresh tomato, roughly chopped, adding each ingredient one after another in quick succession to ensure nothing burns and the ghee maintains its temperature.

When the tomatoes and onions have caramelised add them to your lentils and bring it up to a simmer. You can also stir through two handfuls of baby spinach if you’d like a Spinach Tadka Dahl.

Perzen Patel/Supplied Spinach thadka dhal

Now, finish your lentils with yet another tadka of ghee, chopped garlic, curry leaves, and a whole red chilli. While this dahl is traditionally made with pigeon pea lentils you could also make it with split chickpea lentils.

Need more instructions? Read this recipe.

Mix things up and make Masoor (black beluga lentils)

The easiest way to add variety is to not change the recipe, but rather the lentil. In my home, one week we had Tadka Dahl and the next week, mum changed the lentil, so we had Masoor Dahl.

To make Masoor, you’ll start with the tadka first. Heat up some oil and add cumin seeds. In goes some ginger-garlic paste, a finely chopped onion and some tomato, canned is fine.

You’ll now add your raw lentils to this mixture along with water, garam masala, red chilli powder and coriander powder. If you want to clear out small jars of other lentils lying around, just add those in too and it will still be great.

Allow everything to cook together until the lentils are cooked but separate. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander and serve with a dollop of yoghurt.

Perzen Patel/Supplied Masoor Black Lentils

Mix in some veggies to make a Red Lentil Cauliflower Dahl

I must admit that I’m not usually a fan of cauliflower anything. I blame my multiple unsuccessful attempts at keto. But, it does taste fabulous paired with red lentils and some coconut milk.

To make this dish, cook your red lentils with half water, half coconut milk. Replacing the water for coconut milk makes the lentils super creamy.

When the lentils are half cooked, add in the cauliflower and top up with more coconut milk. Finish with the same double tempering as the Tadka Dahl.

As seasons change, swap the cauliflower for pumpkin, butternut squash or kumara and each will give you a different result

Perzen Patel/Supplied Red Lentil Cauliflower Dahl

Give the falafel a rest and make Dal Pakoda

If you’re tired of making falafel at home but still want something hot and crispy, use your lentils to make yellow lentil pakoda.

You can eat these freshly fried with a hot cup of tea on a rainy day or have them on the side with some curry or roast; the choice is yours.

To make your batter, soak and rinse your lentils. Drain them completely in a colander before grinding them with a couple dried red chillies and very little water to get a coarse mixture.

Spice up this mixture with finely sliced onion, ginger and garlic paste, garam masala, fresh coriander and salt.

Fry bite-sized balls of the mixture in hot oil until they are crispy golden and season once again.

Perzen Patel/Supplied Dal Pakoda

Recipe: The basic technique, a quick recipe

When you’ve cooked one lentil you know how to cook all the lentils.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

200gm lentils of your choice

1 tsp turmeric powder

Water for boiling

Salt to taste

Spice tempering of your choice (see options above)

Method:

Begin by soaking your lentils for 2-4 hours after which you should rinse them clean. The longer you soak them, the faster they will cook. Soaking the lentils also helps release enzymes like phytase and amylase, which breaks down phytic acid and complex starch making them easy to digest; bye bye Mr. Farty Pants!

Add your lentils to a saucepan and submerge them, so they are covered with the water. Mix in your turmeric.

Boil them together using a slow heat if you want to preserve their structure and a fast heat - or even a pressure cooker - if you want a smooth soupy texture. Depending on the lentil you’re using, you’ll need to cook them for 30 - 40 minutes.

Your lentils are cooked when they are completely soft. How tender depends on you. Cook them until they fall apart at the back of a fork if you want to preserve their texture. Or, keep cooking until they completely break down if you plan on blending them.

Either way, make sure you salt your lentils after they are tender. Both salting and acidic ingredients like lemon or vinegar prevent them from reaching peak tenderness.

Flavour your lentils with a spice tempering of your choice and add in salt to taste.

Because tomatoes are acidic, many lentil recipes will ask you to add in your onion-tomato tempering after the lentils are cooked. However, for some tougher lentils like black beluga you reverse this step because you want to preserve the shape and texture of the lentil.