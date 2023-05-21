Date night sorted: Sam Mannering's saucy chicken dinner for two

Light the candles and open a bottle - for cooking purposes, of course. Sunday’s resident chef Sam Mannering has a date night menu that’s a real classic.

CHICKEN WITH SILVERBEET, WHITE BEANS AND MARSALA

Marsala, that sweet wine from Sicily, is a comforting, rather retro ingredient that enjoyed a massive peak in popularity in the 60s and 70s.

It was sloshed into practically anything, be it sweet (most things, including zabaglione, trifle, souffles and so on) or savoury (literally everything).

Major Graham Kerr or Julia Child vibes, crashing about flamboyantly with copper pans and flames.

READ MORE:

* Sam Mannering's roasted hāpuku with nduja and herbs recipe

* Sam Mannering's poached rhubarb with mascarpone

* Sam Mannering's quick zucchini and chickpea curry



Glorious to those of us once or twice removed from that era, even if there seems to be a whole generation who shies away from such flavours now (perhaps in much the same way people my age shy away from things like smoked chicken, sundried tomatoes, balsamic squiggles and bowl lattes).

So, with all of that in mind, here’s a cute dinner for two. Warming. Comforting. Autumnal. And all in one pan. Have your ingredients all prepped and ready to go before you fire up the pan.

Use a marsala on the drier side, but ultimately let your tastes dictate. And if you can’t get hold of marsala, use sherry, riesling or even a sweeter pinot gris - although you won’t get quite the same depth of flavour. I would also recommend a hearty dollop of béarnaise on the side.

CHICKEN WITH SILVERBEET, WHITE BEANS AND MARSALA RECIPE

PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 25 MINUTES

SERVES: 2-3

INGREDIENTS

2 large chicken breasts with the skin on

Sea salt and black pepper

Olive oil

Butter

2 cloves of garlic

A few sprigs of thyme or rosemary

About ½ cup of dry-ish marsala wine (to your taste)

4-5 leaves of silverbeet, stalks trimmed away, sliced and washed

1 x 400g tin white beans - cannellini, butter, whatever you have, rinsed and drained

DIRECTIONS

Season the chicken well on both sides with salt and pepper. Place a good heavy pan over a moderately high heat, add 2-3 tbsp of olive oil and 1 tbsp of butter, and heat until the butter has melted down and is bubbling up. Add the chicken, skin side down, crush the garlic with your knife and add to the pan along with the thyme or rosemary. Baste the meat with the hot butter from the pan as it fries, and continue to fry for several minutes until the skin is lovely and golden brown. Repeat with the other side and continue to fry until both sides are caramelised and golden brown. Pour in about ½ cup of marsala and let it bubble up and begin to reduce. Lower the heat to medium and continue to cook for about 8 minutes, turning over again once or twice, until the chicken is just cooked through. Take care not to let the chicken get too dark - lower the temperature if necessary. Once the chicken is done, transfer to a warm plate to rest for several minutes. In the meantime, keep the pan on the heat and bring the temperature up a little. Add another tsp of butter to the liquid in the pan and let it bubble up. Add the silverbeet to the pan. Let it wilt down quickly before adding the beans. Heat through, return the mix to a bubble, taste and season accordingly. Add a little lemon juice if necessary. Slice the chicken and serve on top of the silverbeet and beans mix, with the warm sauce spooned over the top.

David White stuff.co.nz Chef Sam Mannering's top kitchen tips.

BÉARNAISE SAUCE

Béarnaise sauce is said to have been invented in honour of King Henry IV of France, who was born in Béarn, a province in the Pyrenees. It is a cornerstone sauce of French cuisine, a ‘child’ of hollandaise sauce, which is prepared in a similar fashion.

I love it with steak, as does any thinking person, but I find that it goes just as well with chicken or pork. If it curdles as you are making it, gradually whisk in a tbsp of cold water, this should revive it.

BÉARNAISE SAUCE RECIPE

PREP TIME: 5 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 15 MINUTES

SERVES: MAKES 2 CUPS

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp finely chopped shallot

Several whole black peppercorns

2 tbsp white wine or tarragon vinegar

1 tbsp white wine

2 egg yolks

160g butter, chopped

Large handful of tarragon leaves, finely chopped

Salt and pepper

Lemon juice, to taste

DIRECTIONS