Recipe: Butter cauliflower

Versatile cauliflower takes on bright, vibrant flavours and creates the heartiest vegetable version of a classic curry. It tastes even better the next day once the flavours have developed. If you wish to make this into a vegan dish use coconut cream and leave out the butter.

Butter Cauliflower

Serves 4

Ingredients

Juice of 1 lemon

2 teaspoons ground turmeric

2 teaspoons garam masala

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1 medium head cauliflower, cut into florets

50g butter

1 large onion, finely diced

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger

1 teaspoon paprika

Pinch of chilli powder (optional)

2 teaspoons cornflour

1 cup vegetable stock

1 cup tomato purée

1⁄2 cup dairy cream or coconut cream

Fresh coriander, to garnish

Roti, naan bread or rice, to serve

Method

Combine the lemon juice, turmeric, garam masala and salt in a large bowl. Add the cauliflower florets to the bowl and toss well to coat.

Heat a little oil in a large frying pan set over a medium-high heat. Stir-fry the cauliflower for about 5 minutes, until charred in spots. Return cauliflower to the bowl.

Add a little more oil and the butter to the pan. Add the onion and sauté for 5-7 minutes until soft. Stir in the garlic, ginger, paprika and chilli; cook for 1 minute, until fragrant.

Mix the cornflour into the stock until smooth. Add the stock and tomato purée to the pan. Bring the mixture to the boil, stirring until it thickens slightly. Return the cauliflower to the pan, turn down the heat and simmer for 5 minutes until the cauliflower is tender.

Stir in the cream and simmer for 2 minutes more. Garnish with coriander and serve with roti, naan bread or rice.