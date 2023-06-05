Dinner Sorted: Five easy vegetarian comfort meals

I could be in southeast Asia, but I'm in the middle of southeast Auckland.

Many of us are looking to reduce our meat intake, be that for financial, health or environmental reasons. Winter, however, can feel like a tricky time to be even part-time veg for those of us who aren’t used to it; when it’s cold and dark a plate full of vegetables just doesn’t sound like the kind of rib-sticking comfort food we’re after.

But as this week’s recipes show, vegetables - and pulses and starches and some judiciously used dairy - can absolutely deliver warming winter wonders. These five dinners are all wonderfully simple (most of them are one-pot) and bursting with flavour. You certainly won’t miss the meat, and you might even be surprised by how much a humble cauliflower or pumpkin can deliver when it’s the star attraction instead of a side act.

If you like Dinner Sorted, use the link below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, for bonus recipes and a handy shopping list delivered to your inbox every Saturday morning.

READ MORE:

* Dinner Sorted: Five surprisingly simple meals

* Dinner Sorted: Five tasty meals it's easy to scale up

* Dinner Sorted: Five ways to jazz up fridge and pantry staples



Supplied Red lentil and coconut dhal with kaffir lime and lemongrass.

Red lentil and coconut dhal with kaffir lime and lemongrass

Get the recipe here

Kaffir lime leaves are too tough to just eat, so they're either kept whole and removed after cooking, or sliced thinly.

Jarred Wilson/Supplied Veggie minestrone soup.

Veggie minestrone soup

Get the recipe here

Minestrone is one of those life-restoring soups, and another one that gets better after a couple of days in the fridge.

Nicola Galloway Pasta & vege bake with garlic bread crust.

Pasta & vege bake with garlic bread crust

Get the recipe here

As the evening temperatures drop I find myself cooking more hearty, comforting meals. This pasta bake is a kind of mac & cheese hybrid with a good dose of vegetables and topped with a crispy garlic bread crust.

My Food Bag Roast pumpkin and haloumi tray bake.

Roast pumpkin and haloumi tray bake

Get the recipe here

Serve this delicious pumpkin and haloumi tray bake with hummunaise and spinach.

Julie Le Clerc Butter Cauliflower.

Butter cauliflower

Get the recipe here

Versatile cauliflower takes on bright, vibrant flavours and creates the heartiest vegetable version of a classic curry.