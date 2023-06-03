Weekend Baking sorted: Homemade bread is easier than you think
Many amateur bakers baulk at the idea of making their own bread. I understand the hesitation: the yeast has to activate properly, it needs to rise (sometimes more than once), to be kneaded, and if any of those elements doesn’t happen correctly you might be left with something inedible.
Having said that, however, baking your own bread is incredibly rewarding and, with a bit of practice, becomes very easy. Start with one of the recipes below and you’ll soon find turning out your own bread is a breeze, saving you in turn money, waste, and packaging – and impressing your friends and whanau no end.
If you enjoy Weekend Baking, click below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, bringing our Dinner Sorted and Weekend Baking recipe collections direct to your inbox every Saturday morning, along with a handy shopping list.
Seedy bread
This seed bread, with its crispy outside crust and its moist crumb is absolutely delicious. The recipe will make two generous-sized loaves and the bread freezes well.
Cheesy garlic bread
Garlic bread is super delicious - cheesy garlic bread is extra delicious. It’s great served alongside a soup or lasagne, and can be made with or without the cheese.
Easy ciabatta bread recipe
This recipe is not a traditional ciabatta bread, it is easy to make, requires no fancy tools or equipment, and has an overnight rise in the fridge, meaning you can pop the dough out and bake whenever you are ready.