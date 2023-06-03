Weekend Baking sorted: Homemade bread is easier than you think

One of the cheapest and easiest ways to reduce our carbon footprint, is cutting our food waste. This recipe provided by "Love Food Hate Waste New Zealand" is just one example of how to use up the food that Kiwis throw away most of: bread.

Many amateur bakers baulk at the idea of making their own bread. I understand the hesitation: the yeast has to activate properly, it needs to rise (sometimes more than once), to be kneaded, and if any of those elements doesn’t happen correctly you might be left with something inedible.

Having said that, however, baking your own bread is incredibly rewarding and, with a bit of practice, becomes very easy. Start with one of the recipes below and you’ll soon find turning out your own bread is a breeze, saving you in turn money, waste, and packaging – and impressing your friends and whanau no end.

If you enjoy Weekend Baking, click below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, bringing our Dinner Sorted and Weekend Baking recipe collections direct to your inbox every Saturday morning, along with a handy shopping list.

ALLYSON GOFTON/Supplied This seed bread, with its crispy outside crust and its moist crumb, is absolutely delicious.

Seedy bread

Get the recipe here

This seed bread, with its crispy outside crust and its moist crumb is absolutely delicious. The recipe will make two generous-sized loaves and the bread freezes well.

ERIN CLARKSON/Supplied This squishy dough can be made up to two days in advance.

Cheesy garlic bread

Get the recipe here

Garlic bread is super delicious - cheesy garlic bread is extra delicious. It’s great served alongside a soup or lasagne, and can be made with or without the cheese.

ERIN CLARKSON/Supplied You can make perfect, crusty homemade bread with only five ingredients.

Easy ciabatta bread recipe

Get the recipe here

This recipe is not a traditional ciabatta bread, it is easy to make, requires no fancy tools or equipment, and has an overnight rise in the fridge, meaning you can pop the dough out and bake whenever you are ready.