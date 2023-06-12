Dinner Sorted: Five meals made delicious by unusual combinations

Jennie Chatfield, founder of My Dinner Menu explains the four main benefits of making a meal plan each week.

Recently, I had a play with a new AI recipe generating tool. It gave me some interesting, appetising ideas for new meals, and also a few very strange mash-ups - like coco puffs and tomato sauce with cooked noodles.

While I won’t be trying every single recipe the bot created for me, it did get me thinking about how sometimes the addition of an ingredient that you wouldn’t normally expect can be a way into a delicious new take on a dish.

We eat a lot of tacos in my house, but these Vietnamese-inspired pork ones will mix up the menu. I love olives on a grazing plate or in a salad - turns out, they’re also great with chicken.

This week, why not add kūmara to your miso soup, swap cider for the classic risotto wine, or try a blend of celery and blue cheese for more surprising dinners.

MANJA WACHSMUTH Pork banh mi tacos.

Pork banh mi tacos

Get the recipe here

A Vietnamese and Mexican amalgamation of glorious complexity, these tacos are lip-smackingly tasty.

Nicola Galloway Baked lemon potatoes and chicken olives.

One-pan chicken with green olives and lemon

Get the recipe here

Winner winner, (a little fancy) chicken dinner.

Sam Mannering Roast kūmara and miso soup.

Roast kūmara and miso soup

Get the recipe here

If your miso paste is sitting in some far forgotten corner of your fridge, it's time to get reacquainted with the humble hero of savoury flavour.

Unsplash Celery and cheese soup (file photo).

Celery and cheese soup

Get the recipe here

In the depths of winter there is good reason to sing the praises of celery.

Cider risotto with pumpkin, pancetta and sunflower seeds

Stuff Cider risotto with pumpkin, pancetta and sunflower seeds

Get the recipe here

The pumpkin in this dish, which uses cider instead of the traditional wine, adds richness in both colour and flavour.