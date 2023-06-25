Cloudy Kitchen's peanut butter brownie recipe

I love a good brownie, but sometimes it is fun to mix things up. This brownie is rich and fudgy, and filled with chunks of peanut butter and topped with a peanut butter swirl.

Prep time: 20 minutes plus chilling time

Bake time: 25 minutes

Makes: 16 servings

Brownie Layer

135g dark chocolate (I used 72%), coarsely chopped

120g butter, cold from the fridge is fine

10g dutch process cocoa or regular unsweetened cocoa, sifted

2 large eggs (about 100g not including shells)

135g caster sugar (regular sugar works fine but will not give the super glossy brownie top)

65g brown sugar

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste

65g plain flour, sifted

Peanut Butter Layer

200g smooth peanut butter, for adding in as chunks

50g smooth peanut butter, slightly warmed, for swirling on the top

Preheat the oven to 180°c bake. Grease and line a 23cm square pan with parchment paper, making sure the parchment extends over the sides of the pan to form a ‘sling’. Clip down with binder clips if desired.

In a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water (make sure the bowl does not touch the water), combine the dark chocolate and butter. Heat, stirring frequently, until the chocolate and butter are melted and the mixture is smooth. Alternatively you can do this step in the microwave - microwave for 30 second increments, stirring well after each until the mixture is smooth and combined.

Sift the cocoa powder over top of the chocolate and butter mixture and stir until well combined.

In a large bowl, combine the eggs, caster sugar, and brown sugar. Mix on medium to high speed with an electric handheld mixer for 2-3 minutes until the mixture has lightened and increased in volume. This step can also be done in a stand mixer using the whisk attachment.

Add the chocolate mixture and mix to combine. Add the salt and vanilla and mix until incorporated.

Add the flour and incorporate by hand until the mixture is smooth and does not have any lumps.

Transfer the batter to the prepared pan, and tap the pan on the counter a few times to ensure there are no air bubbles. Leave to sit for a minute or two then bang again to ensure there are no bubbles.

Place the 200g measure of peanut butter into a piping bag and snip the end off (alternatively you can dollop it in with two teaspoons). Squeeze the piping bag until a sausage of peanut butter comes out, and, using sharp kitchen scissors, snip off in about 2cm increments, arranging them evenly over the top of the brownie batter.

Using an offset spatula or a spoon, carefully cover the peanut butter chunks with the brownie batter, making sure not to press them down too much.

Warm the 50g measure of peanut butter slightly either in 10 second increments in the microwave or in a heatproof bowl over simmering water. Spoon blobs of the peanut butter over the surface of the brownie - it is ok if they are not perfect. Using a toothpick, the end of a knife or a cake tester, drag it through the peanut butter to give a swirled pattern.

Bake the brownies for 22 to 28 minutes, checking after 20 minutes. You are looking for the edges and top of the brownie to be set, and when a skewer is inserted in the middle, it should come out with a few moist crumbs attached. You are best to lean toward under baking than over baking.

Remove the brownies from the oven and place the pan on a wire rack. Leave to cool in the pan then remove using the parchment paper sling. Slice using a sharp knife.