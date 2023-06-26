Dinner Sorted: Five meals to make the most of your air fryer (or not)

Think you don't need an air fryer in your life? Look at these and think again.

You’ve almost certainly heard of the air fryer, the cult kitchen appliance of the post-Covid world. You very possibly even own one of these countertop convection ovens (the word “fryer” is a misnomer and refers to the fact they produce food that is crispy on the outside without frying).

This week’s collection is for the convert and the curious - or the sceptic - alike, and show there’s a lot more to an air fryer than frozen french fries or nuggets. The below recipes are written for conventional ovens or stovetops and will be delicious cooked that way. But cook the protein (or in the last case, the whole cauli) in an air fryer and they’ll be prepared faster, healthier, and possibly even tastier.

AARON MCLEAN Chicken minced with the skin on adds flavour to these meatballs.

Chicken, thyme and lemon meatballs with celeriac 'risotto'

Full of flavour chicken meatballs with a unique “risotto”.

Supplied Japanese Marinated Beef Bowls With Teriyaki Dressing supplied by My Food Bag

Marinated Japanese beef bowls with teriyaki dressing

You'll love this easy one-bowl meal stacked with yummy beef and veges.

My Food Bag Green Pea Falafel with Loaded Hummus.

Green pea falafel with loaded hummus

This vegan dinner is a crowd-pleaser.

WILLIAM MEPPEM This whole-roasted cauliflower can be the vegetarian centrepiece of a roast dinner.

Whole roasted cauliflower with lemon and mustard

Serve this whole-roasted vegetable, with lemon and mustard dressing, as the centrepiece of a roast dinner.

Manja Wachsmuth Julie and Ilaria Buiso’s fish and chips.

Crispy beer-battered fish, best-ever chips and quick tartare sauce

Using an air fryer will produce a healthier version of this Friday night favourite.