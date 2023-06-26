Dinner Sorted: Five meals to make the most of your air fryer (or not)
You’ve almost certainly heard of the air fryer, the cult kitchen appliance of the post-Covid world. You very possibly even own one of these countertop convection ovens (the word “fryer” is a misnomer and refers to the fact they produce food that is crispy on the outside without frying).
This week’s collection is for the convert and the curious - or the sceptic - alike, and show there’s a lot more to an air fryer than frozen french fries or nuggets. The below recipes are written for conventional ovens or stovetops and will be delicious cooked that way. But cook the protein (or in the last case, the whole cauli) in an air fryer and they’ll be prepared faster, healthier, and possibly even tastier.
Chicken, thyme and lemon meatballs with celeriac 'risotto'
Full of flavour chicken meatballs with a unique “risotto”.
Marinated Japanese beef bowls with teriyaki dressing
You'll love this easy one-bowl meal stacked with yummy beef and veges.
Green pea falafel with loaded hummus
This vegan dinner is a crowd-pleaser.
Whole roasted cauliflower with lemon and mustard
Serve this whole-roasted vegetable, with lemon and mustard dressing, as the centrepiece of a roast dinner.
Crispy beer-battered fish, best-ever chips and quick tartare sauce
Using an air fryer will produce a healthier version of this Friday night favourite.