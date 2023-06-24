Weekend Baking sorted: Desserts to make in your air fryer

Think you don't need an air fryer in your life? Look at these and think again.

Because they cook the outside of foods much more quickly than the insides, air fryers are not suited to all kinds of baking. If you want to produce something that’s well-cooked on the outside and soft and moist in the centre, however, they can be brilliant - try this cheesecake, brownie or Nutella cookie in your air fryer and tell me I’m wrong.

Small batch brownies

Erin Clarkson These are cocoa-based, so are super-rich and chewy. They also come together in the time it takes to preheat the oven.

Get the recipe here

Nutella chocolate chip cookies recipe

Erin Clarkson Nutella cookies

Get the recipe here

Biting into a warm cookie with pockets of Nutella swirled through the dough? Just the best.

Best-ever baked cheesecake

Chinh Le Duc A creamy, delicious dessert.

Get the recipe here

