Nicola Galloway's chocolate berry recipes are a match made in heaven

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

Berry and chocolate are a wonderful flavour match and the theme for this week's recipes. I think of chocolate as a winter food, dense and dark, while berries bring a whisper of the warmer months, picked fresh on hot summer days and frozen for moments like this.

Although I have to be quick to get to the frozen berries as my children have become quite eager cooks (I have no idea where that came from?!), and go through ingredients faster than I am used to. I have come to stashing some foods, such as homegrown frozen berries, in mislabelled bags and containers, so I can at least get a look in.

Any frozen berries can be used here. I had blackberries and raspberries so that is what I used, but any of the bramble-type berries would work well. Interestingly, I recently discovered these aren’t true berries like strawberries and blueberries but in fact called ‘aggregate’ fruit.

Which doesn’t quite have the same ring as ‘berries’ so since we have been comfortable thus far misnaming them I think I will continue to do so.

Chocolate Blackberry Muffins

Nicola Galloway Nicola Galloway’s chocolate and blackberry muffins.

These muffins are egg and dairy free (if using dairy-free chocolate). Cooking without these ingredients relies on some magic and trust, with the secret ingredient being vinegar that helps to soften the crumb.

They won’t be quite as robust as a muffin containing binders such as eggs, so serving in the muffin cases is a good idea. What I love about these muffins is their one bowl mixture, making them simple to whip up for morning or afternoon tea.

You will notice I use brown sugar in both recipes as I like the way the caramel molasses taste complements the chocolate flavour.

Chocolate blackberry muffins recipe

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Makes 12 muffins

Ingredients:

1 ¾ cups (260g) flour (can use gluten-free)

⅓ cup (50g) packed brown sugar

⅓ cup (30g) cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp mixed spice

Pinch of salt

½ cup (125ml) olive oil or neutral flavoured oil

1 tbsp white vinegar

1 cup (250ml) oat milk (or another dairy-free milk)

50g dark chocolate, roughly chopped

1 cup frozen blackberries (or raspberries)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 180C (fan 160C). Line a medium-sized muffin tray with 12 muffin cases.

In a large mixing bowl combine the dry ingredients - flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, spice and salt. Use a whisk to mix well and remove any lumps. Make a well and add the oil, vinegar and milk. Mix briefly, then add most of the blackberries and chopped chocolate and fold together until just combined. Don’t over mix. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cases to fill by two thirds. Dot each muffin with a berry and a little chopped chocolate. Bake for 20 minutes until an inserted skewer comes out clean. Cool in the tin for 5 minutes then transfer to a cooling rack. Best served warm the day of baking, but will keep for up to 3 days in an airtight container in the pantry.

Chocolate Berry Self-Saucing Pudding

Nicola Galloway “Chocolate and berries combine into a wonderful sweet tart sauce that is just divine.”

We are not big pudding people, well at least the adults in the house aren’t, preferring to eat our sweet foods earlier in the day. However, a theme has snuck into our weekly routine where the children ask to make dessert a few times a week.

My only proviso is that it is not too sweet and must include some fresh, frozen or preserved fruit. This feels like a winter routine as summer evenings are spent outside, while the long winter nights keeps us cosy inside. I am happy to embrace it with memories of my own childhood visiting Nana for dinner when there was always pudding.

Although I don’t recall her making chocolate self-saucing pudding, there was definitely more of a focus on caramel, stone fruit, apples and lemons in her kitchen. This is the result of ‘pudding’ night with the addition of some frozen homegrown berries. The chocolate and berries combine into a wonderful sweet tart sauce that is just divine.

Chocolate berry self-saucing pudding recipe

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30-35 minutes

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

⅓ cup (50g) sugar

1 free-range egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

100g melted butter

½ cup (125ml) milk

1 cup (150g) flour (can use gluten-free)

3 tbsp cocoa powder

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 cup frozen berries - blackberries, raspberries or boysenberries

Chocolate sauce

⅓ cup (50g) packed brown sugar

3 tbsp cocoa

2 tsp cornflour or tapioca flour

1 ½ cups (375ml) boiling water

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 180C (fan 160C). Grease a 25cm round or square oven dish. Scatter half of the frozen berries into the base of the dish.