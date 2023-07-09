Celebrate Matariki with Christall Lowe's oven-roasted hangi recipe

Food writer and photographer Christall Lowe (Ngāti Kauwhata, Ngāti Maniapoto) shares two special recipes that carry the memory of her grandfather.

This year, Matariki has taken on a much deeper meaning for us as a whānau. While Matariki has always been a time of remembrance, and honouring those who have passed from this realm in the past year, we never expected our Grandad, Koro Don, to be the one we would be honouring this year. Grandad, the central pou (pillar) of our whānau, passed away unexpectedly just a few short weeks ago.

We honoured him in true “Grandad” style during his week-long tangi held at his home – cooking all of his favourite kai, and feeding the masses that came through in what we can only hope was a reflection of the incredible, generous manaakitanga (hospitality) that he and Nana gave over the years, to so many.

Boil ups cooked over the fire on his old railway irons next to the hāngī pit, pots of food simmering on the pot belly stove in the guard’s van in the backyard – yes, he had a train in his backyard, and boy did us kids love it. Multiple loaves of rēwena bread were made daily using a starter I fondly called Polly, after my late Nana.

Then there were the massive dishes we all made for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and the beautiful platters that the cousins kept topped up in the marquee, the whare kai, for the people who came during the day to have with their cup of tea. The urn was always hot, and there was always a seat at the table at our little homestead marae.

The final day was the kai hākari – the feast of all feasts. Using Grandad’s hāngī stones, baskets and sacks that he’d been cooking with for the past 60 years, the men lit the fire just after dawn to begin the process of hāngī. Having been under Grandad as the chief hāngī maker for decades, it was time to put into practice everything they’d been taught, the wisdom that had been handed down from the “pit master” truly coming into play.

Christall Lowe Christall’s Grandad’s boil ups were cooked over the fire on his old railway irons next to the hāngī pit.

It was heartwarming and incredible to witness, as the hot ash was dug out, the red hot stones glowed in the morning mist, and the steam that was created when the wet sacks went on the food baskets hissed and blew like a geyser. We knew right then, that this hāngī, the first one ever made without our Grandad, would make him proud.

It seems only apt, as we approach the Matariki season, that we as a whānau honour our Grandparents by sharing their kai, and their stories. Matariki symbolises a new beginning, and this year signals a new era in our family - the changing of the guard, the passing on of the baton. A new generation of hāngī makers and dough kneaders, ready to carry on the legacy.

And with that, I’d love to share with you two very special recipes that you can create at home this Matariki, perhaps as a way to remember your loved ones, or to celebrate the coming year.

“Kia whakatōmuri te haere whakamua” - I walk backwards into the future, with my eyes fixed on the past.

(Carrying one’s past into the future means that our ancestors are ever present)

Oven-cooked hāngī with native herbs

Christall Lowe Christall Lowe's oven-cooked hāngī with native herbs.

This was my Nana’s way of making a ‘hāngī’ in the comfort of her own kitchen, especially in winter. No digging required, no wood to burn, no stones to heat! She would emulate the way my Grandad put down a hāngī in the backyard, with the water being a very important factor for optimum steam, resulting in the most succulent, tender kai. And don’t forget the salt, as Grandad would remind us constantly. Seasoning your meat makes a huge difference to taste!

My adaptation over the years includes native rongoā, as a way to bring the element of the earth into the hāngī, and I’ve used some very commonly found natives - tarata (lemonwood), kawakawa, and red matipo. The tarata infuses a zesty lemon flavour throughout as it steams, the kawakawa a peppery, minty aroma, and the red matipo a light apple fragrance. You can use any of these if you wish, to further enhance the hāngī flavours. You can also use any cut of meat, but pork, lamb and chicken are definite hāngī favourites.

Cooking it at 200°C for the first hour causes the rongoā and leafy greens on the base and sides of the dish to char, creating the subtle smokey flavour that a hāngi is so known for.

Serves 4 – 6

Ingredients

For the hāngī:

Optional: a few handfuls of tarata, kawakawa and red matipo leaves, still on stems

1 cabbage with large outer leaves, and/or a mixture of green leafy vegetables,

eg. silverbeet, watercress, kale, pūhā, spinach

4 - 6 pork chops, preferably shoulder

4 - 6 lamb chops, preferably shoulder

4 - 6 chicken drumsticks

Salt

2 kūmara, peeled and chopped into 3cm chunks

4 potatoes, peeled and chopped into 3cm chunks

¼ of a pumpkin, peeled and chopped into 3cm chunks

Any other root veges of your choice, eg. yams, carrots, parsnip

Bunch of fresh herbs still on stems, eg. sage, thyme

1 cup of water

Christall Lowe Christall Lowe is the author of the award-winning book Kai: Food Stories and Recipes from my Family Table.

For the stuffing:

8 slices of bread

1 onion, diced

1 medium carrot, grated

2 tbsp mixed herbs

2 tsp salt

100g butter, melted

Directions

Heat oven to 200°C.

1. To prepare the stuffing, break bread into small chunks by hand, or in a food processor. Combine all ingredients in a bowl, and set aside.1.

2. Salt all the meat well on both sides. Line a large, deep roasting dish with the tarata, kawakawa and red matipo leaves, just to cover the base. Add 2 layers of cabbage leaves, and/or your other leafy greens to line the base and sides, and then add your meat evenly throughout the roasting dish. Add the vegetable chunks on top of the meat, and in any gaps, and top with handfuls of stuffing. Lay a few bunches of herbs over the dish.

3. Pour the water evenly over the whole dish, and cover with two more layers of leafy greens, followed by a layer of tarata, kawakawa and red matipo. Cover snuggly with two layers of tinfoil.

4. Cook for 1 hour at 200°C, then lower the temperature to 150°C and cook for a further 2 hours.

5. Remove from oven and carefully remove the tinfoil, and top layers of herbs and leafy greens. Serve immediately while still steaming hot, and enjoy the incredible aroma of the native rongoā that has infused the hāngī.

Toffee apple dumpling pudding w/ mānuka honey cream

Christall Lowe Ginger beer is the secret ingredient that makes this toffee apple dumpling pudding so special.

This delicious and warming dessert has all the hallmarks of a comforting, mid-winter pudding with a sprinkle of nostalgia – the dumpling topping is just like Nana made – not like a sponge, but more like a steamed pudding encrusted with golden sugar.

And there’s a special ingredient in here that makes this pudding SO much extra….ginger beer. Simply pour the ginger beer over the entire pudding before it goes into the oven and you’ve got yourself a delicious, caramel sauce enveloping the apple. Served with cream spiked with mānuka honey and vanilla, it’s like pure comfort personified.

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients

For the apple filling:

6 granny smith apples (or mix of granny smith and gala)

⅓ cup white sugar

⅓ brown sugar (firmly packed)

2 tbsp plain flour

1 tsp ground cinnamon

50g butter, cut into small cubes

1 cup ginger beer

For the dumpling topping:

1 cup milk

1 tbsp white vinegar

1 ¾ cups plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

⅓ cup white sugar

100g butter, cold and cubed

2 tbsp raw sugar

For the Mānuka honey cream:

1 cup cream

1 tbsp Mānuka honey, softened

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Christall Lowe “A comforting, mid-winter pudding with a sprinkle of nostalgia.”

Directions

Preheat the oven to 180°C, and grease a medium sized (approx. 23 x 30cm) baking dish with butter and set aside.

Peel and core the apples, and cut into slices less than 1cm thick. In a large bowl combine the apples, white sugar, brown sugar, flour, cinnamon and lemon juice. Toss until the apples are evenly coated and transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish, spreading out evenly. Dot the cubed butter evenly over the apple mixture.

To make the dumpling topping, add the vinegar to the cup of milk and leave for 5 minutes to ‘sour’. In a medium bowl whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and sugar together. Add the cubed butter and rub into the flour mixture with your fingers until it resembles coarse crumbs and there are still pea sized clumps of butter throughout. Add the ‘soured’ milk and stir until just combined – do not overmix, it’s fine if there are lumps.

Using a spoon dollop spoonfuls of the dumpling mixture over the apples, leaving gaps between as it will spread as it cooks.

Pour the ginger beer over the whole dish, including over the dumplings. Sprinkle dumplings with the raw sugar and bake for 35 – 45 minutes, until the fruit is bubbling and the dumpling topping is golden. Allow to cool for 15 minutes before serving, and serve with mānuka honey cream or vanilla ice cream.

To make the Mānuka honey cream:

Whip cream, softened mānuka honey and vanilla using an electric beater or a rotary egg beater until soft peaks form. Do not over-whip, or the cream will split – you want cream, not butter!

Christall Lowe is a Mānawatu-based food writer and photographer. Her book Kai: Food Stories and Recipes from my Family Table won the Judith Binney Best First Book Illustrated Non-Fiction Award at the 2023 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards.