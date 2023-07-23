Sam Mannering's favourite dumpling recipes - for dinner and dessert

We eat salad in summer so that we can go overboard with these sorts of things in winter, right? That’s certainly how I see it. Where’s the joy in cold weather without comfort food?

Dumplings, in any form, whether they be Chinese jiaozi, French quenelles, Tibetan momo or German knodel, all share the same quality and sentiment in that they’re absolutely bloody delicious, and supremely comforting.

Let me share two of my favourite western-style dumpling recipes; the sweet, sticky golden dumplings of many a New Zealand childhood; and knödel, those gloriously hearty Bavarian rib stickers.

KNÖDEL

Sam Mannering Sam Mannering’s Knödel bread dumplings.

Knödel are bread dumplings, most popular in Austria and the South of Germany, particularly Bavaria, but you will come across them through much of Central Europe. The first written reference to knödel dates from the 12th century. They are a big deal. The sound of them implies heavy stodge, but believe me, they don’t need to be like that.

I find that the proportions below work pretty damn well; hearty, but not cloying. Load them up with herbs and make sure that they are well seasoned. I hate to say it, but white bread is best. Ciabatta, sourdough, focaccia (slimy white slice if you must), but anything seeded won’t really work.

As to the accompaniment? Some mushrooms sauteed in lots of butter with a little garlic? Dream. Or a simple brown butter sauce - gently heat 3-4 tablespoons of butter over a moderate heat and continue to cook until it is a rich brown colour, with a beautiful nutty aroma. Skim off any solids that rise to the surface, and season well.

Either way, simple is best. A simple green pesto-y sauce, or, if you want to go all out, a similar hearty meat stew. The knödel will soak up all of that deliciousness and make for something that absolutely does not go amiss at this time of year.

KNÖDEL RECIPE

PREP TIME: 25 MINS

COOK TIME: 35 MINS

SERVES: 4

INGREDIENTS

Olive oil

butter

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

About 250g good stale bread, see note

Sea salt and black pepper

200ml milk, warmed

2 eggs, beaten together

Small handful of flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

Small handful of sage leaves, finely chopped

Small handful of rosemary leaves, finely chopped

DIRECTIONS

Heat a tablespoon of olive oil and another of butter in a pan over a moderate heat, then add the onion and garlic and fry gently until soft, translucent and slightly caramelised. Finely dice or shred the bread. Mix with the onion and garlic and season well. Pour in the milk and leave the mix to stand for about ten minutes. In the meantime, fry up some mushrooms or make a brown butter sauce as an accompaniment (see note). Add the beaten egg and the chopped herbs to the bread mix. Using your hands, bring everything together well. If it seems a little dry, add a bit more milk; alternatively, add a little more shredded bread if it seems too wet. Ultimately, you want a dough-like consistency that you can shape into wee balls without the fear of them disintegrating. Get a large saucepan of salted water going over a moderately high heat. In the meantime, wet your hands and shape the mix into balls, around the same size as a golf ball. Once the water is gently simmering (but not boiling), add the knödel, in batches if necessary, simmering them gently for about fifteen minutes, until they float to the surface. If you are worried about the consistency of your knödel, then poach one and see what it’s like before doing the rest, making any necessary adjustments. Have your sauce hot and ready, and once the knodel are cooked, serve on a warm platter or individual plates, with spoonfuls of sauce over and around the knödel. Three is my limit. Four is impressive. These will reheat fairly well.

SWEET CARAMEL DUMPLINGS WITH PEAR AND CINNAMON

Sam Mannering Caramel dumplings with pear and cinnamon. Pure nostalgic joy.

This is pure nostalgia. My brother and I made this once when we were kids, fished no doubt out of some old school fundraiser cookbook (aren’t they the best, by the way?). In fact, can we please take a moment to consider the school fundraiser cookbook. I think they’re iconic.

Back to the dumplings. They’re easier than they look (I still remember the astonishment my brother and I felt after we made them). Pear is an obvious bedfellow, but apple, banana, orange segments, sliced persimmon, seedless grapes or strawberries; all would be delicious.

They also reheat well - a quick bake in the oven to bring them back up to temperature. And too much cream to accompany is the perfect amount, in this case.

SWEET CARAMEL DUMPLINGS WITH PEAR AND CINNAMON RECIPE

PREP TIME: 10 MINS

COOK TIME: 35 MINS

SERVES: 4-6

INGREDIENTS

Syrup:

1 cup brown sugar

2 cups water

2 tbsp golden syrup

1 stick of cinnamon

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp butter

Dumplings:

1 ¼ cup of self raising flour

Zest of 1 lemon

50g butter

1 egg, beaten

¼ cup milk

3-4 pears, depending on size, quartered lengthways and cored

DIRECTIONS